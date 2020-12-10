If art tells a story, then Creative Corner offers countless unique, hand-crafted stories made with care by local artists.
Creative Corner celebrated their eleventh anniversary of being in business this week by awarding their celebration prize to Montrose’s Karen Archey.
The prize was donated by Creative Corner member Mary Mayhew, who counter cross-stitched her piece entitled “Angel.”
“It was large and beautiful,” Wendy Burrell, member of Creative Corner said.
Burrell said that Mayhew spent 10 months on the art project, and offered to donate the piece for the shop’s anniversary.
The shop had customers fill out a registration slip to enter the drawing for “Angel” for the month of November.
“Downtown shoppers were the participants,” Burrell explained.
“A few people around the state and out of state put their names in, but most were local people. We were glad to see that and certainly appreciate the community for supporting our small downtown business.”
Winner Karen Archey was one of 99 participants, and said she enjoys shopping at Creative Corner to see what new art work has been added to the store.
The store didn’t experience much difference this year with their celebration, but they are careful about following COVID guidelines.
“We’re very careful about wearing our masks and requiring people to wear their masks,” Burrell said.
“We have a plexiglass shield at checkout. We’re constantly sanitizing things, and have hand sanitizer. People have also been really good about being socially distant.”
The celebration drawing was such a success, that Burrell said Creative Corner would be continuing the event quarterly.
“Creative Corner will have another drawing in February. We thought it would be good to hold one every quarter.”
Participants can register Feb. 1-28, and if they win, they will receive a call from the store.
Already, members of Creative Corner have donated hand-crafted items to the prize basket set for February.
In the meantime, the shop is ready for the holidays, adding new items almost every day.
“The artists, including myself, seem to keep making things,” Burrell said with a laugh.
“People are bringing in new items all the time. Everything here is locally hand-crafted.”
Creative Corner is located on 344 E. Main, between Daily Bread Bakery and She She’s Boutique, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.