Dance class at The Temple swings into spring

Singles and couples rotated partners as a means of more rapidly learning the first swing dance turns, all while enjoying the ambiance of The Temple's hundred year old ballroom. (Courtesy photo/John Unger)
Although John Unger has had a chiropractic and acupuncture practice in Montrose for years, he has also made it a goal to let people know that they do, indeed, have rhythm.
Unger offers swing dance classes, typically teaching three sets of five week sessions a year. His swing dance course began on April 5, upstairs of Precedence Music Academy in the ballroom at The Temple Events, 513 E. Main St.
The ballroom was built over a century ago, in 1911, as part of a Masonic temple in 1911 and, Unger said, has great acoustics.
Unger learned how to swing dance 30 years ago, during one of the swing dance revivals that come up every 15 years in this country — and after years of claiming he could not dance.
The acupuncturist-turned-dancer now teaches seminars and workshops on dancing, including at a multi-day music festival where he taught dance skills.
For Unger, dance is “a way to interact and communicate.” Cultures around the world have molded a wide range of dance styles over time as a way to interact with each other.
These classes allow people to interact while learning a new skill, and Unger says the historic ballroom emphasizes this camaraderie as students learn to swing dance where teenagers before the first World War would have had their social outings.
“People wanna go out and be out with other people and have some fun and not just sit and watch but actually participate,” said Unger, with hopes that the classes help diminish the mental block of “I’m not a dancer.”
The swing dance classes are designed for beginners all the way up to those who are more advanced swing dancers. People may sign up solo or with somebody else, as Unger says the class will typically rotate partners around the room so each individual learns with a wide range of dancers. This, he says, creates more social opportunities than dancing with only the person you came with.
The spring sessions filled up in just two or three weeks, just as previous sessions have filled up almost immediately.
If you missed out on joining, do not fret. Unger plans to hold another series of classes in the summertime (details pending).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone