Dance class at The Temple swings into spring

Singles and couples rotated partners as a means of more rapidly learning the first swing dance turns, all while enjoying the ambiance of The Temple's hundred year old ballroom. (Courtesy photo/John Unger)

Although John Unger has had a chiropractic and acupuncture practice in Montrose for years, he has also made it a goal to let people know that they do, indeed, have rhythm.

Unger offers swing dance classes, typically teaching three sets of five week sessions a year. His swing dance course began on April 5, upstairs of Precedence Music Academy in the ballroom at The Temple Events, 513 E. Main St. 



