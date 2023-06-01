Elevation Academy of Dance is having one heck of a year, with its competition team bringing home 28 placements, including 13 first-place wins.
“I’m over the moon," said Kaleigh Hinkson, owner and director of the dance academy.
Hinkson established Elevation in the summer of 2019 after years of dancing and performing in the local area and elsewhere.
“I grew up here in Montrose dancing locally,” explained Hinkson, who went on to get a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance at Colorado Mesa University before going on to perform professionally in the Denver area.
Throughout those experiences Hinkson also instructed dance.
“Teaching was kind of always a part of my dance background,” she noted.
When Hinkson and her husband moved back to Montrose, they saw a need for a more serious, technical dance studio.
“After growing up and dancing here locally, I saw an opportunity to bring a higher level of dance training, education and exposure to our rural area,” she shared. “I aim to provide local dancers with the training they’ll need to succeed in the professional dance world today.”
COVID-19 cut Elevation's first competition season short, which Hinkson said was devastating for the girls who had trained: “It was a really, really rough year.”
Now the academy is going strong with 150 students and seven instructors. It offers classes for toddlers all the way up to adults.
Elevation's main program is designed around the school year, starting after Labor Day and continuing until the first weekend of June.
The main part of the year is spent on technique as well as teaching the art of dance, with Hinkson noting that the dancers train like athletes. The studio teaches ballet, jazz, tap, as well as hip hop, contemporary and lyrical.
Gracie DeJulio has just graduated from high school, and she has been dancing for nearly 13 years, calling Elevation home for the last four years.
“I began competitive dance with Ms. Kaleigh Hinkson at Western Slope Dance Alliance (WSDA) when I was 10. Then in 2019 when WSDA closed and Ms. Kaleigh opened Elevation Academy of Dance, I was one of the first students to sign up,” said DeJulio. “Ms. Kaleigh was the first teacher I ever had who believed in me and wanted to see what I had to offer.”
DeJulio is going on to be part of a college dance team.
The studio also has a student company, made up of dancers who auditioned or received invitations to join. These students are given a set schedule, and on top of that they also give back to the community.
“For the student company what we really focus on is performing in the community,” said Hinkson, explaining that performances at community events and fundraising are some of the ways they give back.
The student company also puts on its own winter showcase.
“We perform our competition dances and all of our recital dances in the January show,” explained DeJulio.
From there, these students can join Elevation’s competition team. This year all 15 students chose to compete and — having just hosted auditions for next season — Hinkson is looking forward to an incoming team of 22 dancers.
The competition team attends three competitions a season. This year they brought 23 pieces, which Hinkson pointed out is less than the number of awards they received for those pieces.
Aside from 13 first-place wins, the team also received a Judges’ Choice Choreography award and a Judges’ Technical Choice Award.
“This year our team won at every competition we went to,” said DeJulio.
Sophia Cooling, an incoming sophomore, has been dancing for 13 years and attending Elevation for two. Hinkson was actually her teacher at a separate studio when she was younger.
Cooling is part of the student company along with the competitive team, and she spends 12 hours a week in class as well as assisting with two of the academy’s level one ballet classes.
“We go to three competitions each year, typically in Denver or Salt Lake. We start learning the dances we perform at competition as soon as September,” Cooling recounted. “I think I did good this year, although I made mistakes I still placed high. I won sixth place at Relevé, second at Spotlight, and second at Bravo. My teammates placed really well too. Our group dances placed really awesome too!”
After their first competition season was cut short due to the pandemic, Hinkson said she is proud of her students as well as the younger generation as a whole.
"The dancers that we have — and all the kids really in the community — have fought so hard for whatever it is they’re doing.”
Elevation's entire academy will be giving a recital entitled “This One’s for You!” to show off their skills Saturday, June 3. The 2 p.m. show will feature students ages two to 18, while the second show at 7 p.m. features more advanced dancers, ages seven and up.
The evening show will also feature a brief award ceremony, including the big reveal of Dancer of the Year, who will receive full tuition for one year at the academy.
“All the dances are dedicated to somebody or something, which makes it really interesting,” shared Cooling. “Each age group and level have been working so hard and I can’t wait to see everybody on stage.”
DeJulio also shared how meaningful these dances are, with each tethered to something special to an individual dancer or the community as a whole.
“All of the dances mean something important to all of our dancers and teachers,” the senior student continued. “I’m in a ballet dance that is dedicated to lost love, a lyrical dance dedicated to Mrs. Kaleigh’s dad, who was in a motorcycle accident, a hip hop dance dedicated to shared creativity, a jazz dance dedicated to the Wild West, then I have a lyrical solo dedicated to my grandpa, Pop Pop, who passed away from a stroke.”
Tickets for Elevation's recital are reserved seating, and they range anywhere from $10 to $21 dollars. They can be purchased online at the academy’s website https://www.elevationacademyofdance.org/.
Registration is also open for summer sessions in July and camps in June. The academy will also host a new preschool program twice a week for younger dancers.
In the fall, Elevation also puts on an annual ballet performance with professional touring company Colorado West Performing Arts, based out of Grand Junction. The company is made up of dancers from all around the world.
During this performance, any of Elevation’s dancers enrolled in ballet get to perform with the company. This year they will perform "Sleeping Beauty" at the Montrose Pavilion Oct. 14-15.
For program pricing and information, visit Elevation’s website or call them at (970)252-6321.