For such a small word, “art” carries a strong punch full of meaning, symbolism, emotion, and stories.
Whether the artist is painting, welding, crocheting, or sculpting, the art is merely a medium for the person’s expression, inspiration and life.
For David Cary of Lightships Art, his inspiration lies directly in nature.
Cary recently re-entered the art world after a 25-year artistic hiatus, and began on a unique artistic journey.
He began creating functional and decorative art that was often made from natural materials found in the mountains.
Cary is always looking at things with an eye for shape, symmetry and color in nature.
“I haven’t found a single thing yet that equals nature in its beauty,” Cary said.
Cary would collect driftwood from the Uncompahgre River and the Ridgway Reservoir, always determined to respect the form and beauty of natural materials when creating his art.
While the driftwood dries for a year, the artist hand paints alcohol ink on each individual lamp shade, made with Japanese Unryu rice paper.
The Ridgway Reservoir catches all of the residue from the rivers that come down, washing, tumbling and smoothing the wood as it travels.
“Some of the pieces in there are phenomenal,” Cary said.
No two pieces are alike.
At one point, the inventory in Cary’s house grew so much that he decided to slow down and look at nearby galleries.
He held gallery exhibitions in Telluride, Grand Junction and Ridgway, and is excited for his new exhibit at the Montrose Mosaic.
“I’m honored to be a featured artist,” Cary said. “Every time I show in a gallery, I’m amazed at the people that I meet.”
Cary and his wife have sold approximately 150 pieces of artwork on Etsy, and is humbled each time a customer takes a leap of faith and purchases a piece.
The difficult part of the work, Cary said, is the shipping.
Because of the size of the pieces, he has to hand construct custom crates to store and ship the boxes in, which often makes for a tedious process.
While lamps are a large part of Cary’s art, he enjoys creating “functional” art in general, from mirrors and tables, to sculptures and wall art.
Every lamp combines a delicate, contorted willow with water-worn wood and ribbed antlers.
It’s when lit that the lamps truly shine, bringing out the texture of wood and the colors of the rice paper.
Each piece reflects Cary’s deep connection with the natural world around him.
“I found that in making a couple of lamps, time stops for me,” Cary said.
Whether he’s sanding or assembling a piece, the artist loses himself in “another zone where you’re just creating.”
During his time and exploration of art in Chicago, Cary had the opportunity to meet American painter Ed Paschke.
The artist gave him words of advice in terms of knowing when to end a piece, “How do you know when to stop when you’re doing a piece? Have you ever been on a roller coaster? You begin a slow ascent upwards. When you reach the very top and you can see everything, that’s when you stop.”
For Cary, this piece of advice has carried him through every project he works through.
Most artists have at least one piece where they have “gone too far,” and for Cary, knowing when to stop became an invaluable lesson.
From the sunsets to the calmer pace of life, the artist finds calmness in Montrose.
“It’s a wonderful place to get in touch with your inner self,” Cary noted, comparing the stark contrast in his previous lifestyle in Chicago to his quieter life in Colorado.
As an artist, he values art in all its forms, finding inspiration in the variety of talent throughout Montrose.
“Art is a form of expression by other people who can touch you and get a response you didn’t even know you had in you,” Cary said.
“It’s a whole new world for me. I’m always observing, and it’s so freeing.”
David Cary is Montrose Mosaic’s featured artist of March. His art can be viewed in their gallery and on his website at lightshipsart.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.