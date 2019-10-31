As a lifelong lover of the horror genre, I’ve become accustomed to people reacting with shock, disbelief and even outright disdain. Why on earth would I enjoy being scared? Why would I want to watch people in disturbing, frightening, and/or violent situations? There is often a subtle (or not-so-subtle) implication that there must be something wrong with me if I enjoy this form of entertainment.
Let me start by pointing out that the horror genre is not only about gore and violence. Due in large part to the juggernaut that was slasher movies in the late ‘70s and ‘80s, many people associate all things horror with images of attractive, nubile, and often not overly bright young people being dispatched in graphic and disturbing ways. But the horror genre, in both book and movie format, is much broader than that. Since humans first started gathering around the fire and telling stories, ghost stories and other frightening tales have played an integral role. In fact, for centuries, friends and family gathering together at Christmas time would sit around the hearth and tell each other scary stories. Yes, that’s right, the holiday associated with ghostly tales used to be Christmas, not Halloween. After all, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is, at heart, a ghost story.
The question remains, however, as to why horror continues to be a popular genre, despite its often unsavory reputation. It may seem counter-intuitive, but for many people, rather than reinforcing or amplifying their fears, horror books and movies can provide a “safe space” to confront, explore, and deal with the things that scare them. Even the most immersive and well-told horror tales still allow the reader/viewer a sense of being one step removed from what is taking place. After all, it’s not you personally who is confronting that ghost, psycho killer, or demonic entity — it’s the characters in the story.
In fact, there are studies that suggest that people who regularly read scary books and/or watch scary movies may be more emotionally resilient and better able to adapt to frightening and upsetting things that happen in real life. And some experts believe that allowing children to explore spooky stories — within reason and always in proportion to the individual child’s maturity level — is not harmful, but healthy. After all, childhood can be scary and becoming a teenager even more so (never mind the current reality of active shooter concerns all school-age children are confronting). And kids don’t always have the ability to articulate the fears that threaten to keep them awake at night. Scary books and movies can be both an outlet for anxieties they simply don’t know how to talk about, as well as an opportunity to see characters who ultimately triumph over frightening and horrible situations.
So the next time you’re inclined to give the horror genre a healthy dose of skepticism and side-eye, consider this: Having the opportunity to explore our fears — both real and imagined — while still being able to close the book or stop the movie and walk away may, in fact, help prepare us for those frightening encounters we can’t walk away from.
Tiffany McNeil is an Adult Services Librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
