What do you remember from eighth grade? That was the year I really got into skateboarding and started hanging out with the small group of skaters at my school. Zumiez became my go-to when I hit up the mall. I also worked at the flea market over the weekend and would make $60 a day selling tools. When summer ended, I would be a high schooler.
Whatever your memories of that time of your life may be, there is a singularity to all of our experiences. Growing up is not easy, and “Eight Grade” encapsulates just how painful that growth can be.
“Eighth Grade” follows Kayla Day (Elsie Fisher) in the tail-end of her eighth grade year. She exists as a dichotomy, filming YouTube videos that offer life advice and putting on a bubbly personality for said videos. Her day-to-day persona in school is the complete opposite of this aspiring YouTube star. Kayla is even voted “most quiet” in her class, much to her dismay. Within these two sides of one person, we are exposed to only a sliver of the multitudes that exist within Kayla and by extension, ourselves.
“Eighth Grade” is incredibly directed by Bo Burnham. Having had his own career start on YouTube, Burnham has proven himself to be a genius at his craft with each subsequent project. Mining his own experiences he is able to portray a world that, in so little time, has even become strange to the one he grew up in. This doesn't, however, take away from the world he portrays in his debut film. He manages to steep this new world in familiar experiences, helping us get our bearings in this landscape.
At Kayla’s side, we see her inundated in a variety of technological onslaughts. As mentioned she makes YouTube videos, although her viewership is quite low. She is obviously on Instagram and Snapchat, making sure only the best of the best selfies make it on her feed. At dinner, music completely blocks out the outside world, much to her father's chagrin when attempting idle conversation.
Her dad (Josh Hamilton) exists outside of this world, as foreign to it as we are to Mars. Kayla navigates these waters adeptly, likes and subscribe buttons common vernacular to her and her contemporaries. A world that may outwardly appear alien but internally, familiar terrain for anyone who was a teenager.
Ambient noise builds to a thundering crescendo within Kayla's head when faced with her body in a swimsuit. The sheer terror of unwanted affection just oozes from the uncomfortable silences she shares with a boy that offers her a ride home, who then expects something in return. The raw emotions on display between Kayla and her father as they watch her hopes and dreams burn. Burnham takes great care in showing us what we have already seen in our own lives; human emotion.
Outside of technical brilliance, “Eighth Grade” also serves as a solid coming-of-age story. We get to see Elsie Fisher’s amazing performance as she navigates the growing pains Kayla experiences day to day. From imagining a kiss with a boy she likes to the awe she has for her Senior Shadow, Fisher captures the essence of adolescence. Awkward outbursts, sullen indifference and existential uncertainty all lie within this teenager’s life. Just because she's thirteen doesn't mean she doesn't feel the exact same things adults do and Fisher isn't afraid to show us that reality.
A methodical film, “Eighth Grade” taps into our collective unconscious and reminds us of what it was like to be an awkward teenager again. Maybe you were the star quarterback, gothy outcast or studious bookworm. Regardless of your social caste, we all know what it feels like to have a crush, be embarrassed by our parents or what the rush of making a new friend feels like.
“Eighth Grade” doesn't shy away from the ugliness of self-discovery. But it also isn't afraid to show the beauty in finding out who you are and who you can be. For that is a journey we all are still on and having a reminder of that is definitely a good thing.
“Eighth Grade” is now available digitally and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Oct. 9. It is rated R.
3 ½ out of 4 stars
Oscar Chavez Castaneda is the Montrose Daily Press’ film critic. Find him on Instagram @oscarchavezcastaneda. He will review a movie new to theaters or a new DVD release every other week.
