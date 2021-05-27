Ridgway is taking a note from the French with their upcoming Fête de la Musique, or World Music Day, a music celebration where citizens of a community are encouraged to play music outside their neighborhoods, or in public places and parks.
While the annual international celebration typically takes place on June 21, the Weehawken and Ridgway Chautauqua Society (Sherbino Theater) have partnered to organize the celebration on June 20, which also happens to coincide with the summer solstice.
The two organizations operate separately, but they often work together aftering entering into an Agreement for Collaboration, Cooperation and Cost Sharing in the fall of 2014 in an effort to combine the arts with event planning. This summer, they’re partnering with Citizens State Bank for the Ridgway Fête de la Musique, where they will facilitate spaces for local and regional musicians to perform throughout the town of Ridgway.
“Traditionally, [Fête de la Musique] is where musicians come out all through town and play for free,” said Trisha Oakland, program director for both Weehawken Creative Arts (WCA) and the Sherbino Theater. “We really loved that concept for Ridgway, but wanted to find sponsors and underwriters to help fund the musicians一obviously 2020 was a really rough year for them. We as an arts organization felt like we wanted to find a way to offer music to the community while also supporting the local and regional musicians.”
The event will be free to the public and maps of the musician’s locations will be offered online during the week of the event for attendees to see what all is offered, as well as to make a plan on where they want to go.
The idea is to park and walk through town to see the different musicians set up in different locations, said Oakland. With music sets scattered throughout the day, people can expect to be able to experience three to four musicians at a time playing 30-45 minute sets.
While Oakland would like to see “hundreds of people” in town for the celebration, she said that the timing was ideal as Ridgway is slowly coming out of the pandemic.
“It’s dispersed through town, so we’re not specifically encouraging a very large group in any one space at any given time,” added Oakland. “People should have the opportunity to catch any musician they’re interested in seeing.”
The WCA and Sherbino Theater are bringing in a variety of musicians and bands to perform at the Fête de la Musique, including Montrose’s Horsefly Donny Morales; Stillhouse Junkies, a roots band based out of Durango who will play the final performance at sunset in the Ridgway town park; Ridgway-based singer/songwriter duo Doug and Heather; members of the Grand Valley Youth Orchestra, set to perform in duos and trios; a Ukulele player from Palisade; a local choir; and Durango-based duo J-Calvin.
The Ouray County Performing Arts Guild is sponsoring the Mariachi San Jose band out of Grand Junction and they will be kicking off the music celebration in front of the Sherbino Theater.
The arts organizations are continuing to add more musicians as they solidify their lineup, said Oakland.
While free to attend, Oakland said that celebration organizers encourage people to bring cash to tip the musicians and money for food and drinks at local establishments throughout the day.
“We see this as a benefit to the community,” said Oakland of the event.
The WCA and the Sherbino Theater are requesting support in helping fund an honorarium, or what they call “underwriting a set of music” for the performers.
The honorarium is a fund set up to help support the artists after a challenging year through COVID, as well as to help cover marketing and production costs associated with developing the new event. Some production costs include setting up spaces where the musicians can be placed to perform a set. Support begins at $175.
The event also falls on Father’s Day, and Oakland sees it as a unique opportunity for families to celebrate together.
“We really hope for this to become an annual event. We think it’s a really wonderful concept for the community and we hope to see lots of people from our town as well as people from the neighboring communities join us for the celebration,” said Oakland.
