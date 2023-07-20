There are a couple theories for how Montrose’s Magic Circle Players, the oldest continuously operating theater on the Western Slope came to be named, according to theater manager Lisa Rediger. She believes both to be true.
One, which Rediger attributes to a founding player, is that Montrose lies in the middle of a “magic circle” of beauty that stretches out toward the mountains of Telluride and the desert of Grand Junction.
Another, which she attributes to the daughter of founder Bette Dustin, is that the original Montrose player believed theater consists of a circle that includes the playwright, crew, cast and audience.
Today Magic Circle, a volunteer-run nonprofit which only employs Rediger to manage the theater, does its best to keep making magic for its audience, creating a community around theater and improving the lives and skills of its volunteers, be they cast, crew, ushers or all of the above.
After nearly 65 years in Montrose, around 55 of them at its current location at 420 S. 12th St, the theater is planning a million-dollar facelift that members hope will reflect some of the magic that happens within and give it a more recognizable facade.
Rediger said the chosen new look will be an art-deco exterior, and explained “We are working to create an exterior that reflects who we are inside.”
The facelift is a long time coming for the Players, who have undergone a handful of renovations and different homes since the organization was founded in 1959.
Early plays featured borrowed space, makeshift props and the muddy floors of a National Guard armory on 12th Street and Townsend.
The first lights the theater used, Rediger said, were borrowed, while dimmers were donated and required and cans were used to create special effects.
But in the 1960s the National Guard needed the facility back, and the Players had to make do with other lent spaces until they finally got their own home in the 1970s.
The Montrose Recreation District at the time leased the Players land for 99 years at the rate of $1 per year, and volunteers set to work doing many of the construction tasks necessary to create the structure that’s still there today.
Rediger said volunteers put hundreds of construction hours into the building, and one even broke his leg falling from the rafters. Donations helped fund the project, as they will today, and local construction company Walker and Krill sold Magic Circle the building metal at cost.
Over more than 50 years, Magic Circle has expanded the building a few times to add storage, more rooms and a kitchen.
Rediger said the building itself still meets the theater’s needs; but it seriously needs updating, as many members of the community may not even recognize it as the Players' home or be able to point it out on a map.
“It’s a nondescript, unrecognizable building that somebody told me looked like an adult bookstore,” she said at the Montrose Forum on Wednesday.
The Players already have around $500,000 ready to put toward the roughly $1,000,000 project, after saving $150,000 and gaining around $350,000 from donations and fundraising. They will also apply for grants later this summer.
Construction is expected to begin within the next month, and the building will remain closed until Oct. 1. Rediger explained it will not be complete at that time, but enough will be done so that the space is usable for the theatre’s season, which will be pushed back to accommodate the work.
The project will consist of an exterior facelift and lobby redesign with improvements such as extra seating and more bar and concession space. The bathrooms will also get a big upgrade and be expanded to add more stalls.
Like back in the 1970s' Rediger expects volunteers will held with some of the work that doesn't require professionals, like painting the interior.
Design decisions took into account the needs and desires of patrons, who Rediger hopes will feel at home in the updated space.
“We want people to have a live theater experience that makes you want to keep coming back,” she said.
