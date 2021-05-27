Staff report
Prizewinning poet and author Melissa Studdard of Texas will be the featured reader at the Bardic Trails Zoom poetry webinar Tuesday June 1 at 7pm.
A production of the Talking Gourds Poetry Program, Bardic Trails is an a free event open to any who pre-register. Register by May 31 online at telluridelibrary.org/events at the Wilkinson Public Library to get the URL and password.
Studdard was selected as the First Outstanding Finalist in the 2020 Fischer Prize contest for her poem “Migration Patterns” (previously appearing at the Poetry Society of America and Winning Writers websites). She is the author of five books, including the poetry collection “I Ate the Cosmos for Breakfast” and the poetry chapbook “Like a Bird with a Thousand Wings.” Her latest book, “Dear Selection Committee,” is forthcoming.
Studdard’s work has been featured by PBS, NPR, The New York Times, The Guardian and the Academy of American Poets’ Poem-a-Day series, and has also appeared in periodicals such as POETRY, Kenyon Review, Psychology Today, New Ohio Review, Harvard Review, Missouri Review and New England Review.
Her work has won or placed in The Penn Review Poetry Prize, the Jeffrey E. Smith Editors’ Prize, the Tom Howard Prize, The Gregory O’Donoghue International Poetry Prize, the Lucille Medwick Memorial Award and more.
Her website can be viewed at https://melissastuddard.com, and a video of her poem “I Ate the Cosmos for Breakfast” can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3unlKb9
Following Studdard, there will be a short Question and Answer session with co-hosts, Goodtimes and Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer.
