Laura McLean

It might be the shorter days and longer nights. It could also be the cooler temperatures or the plethora of sweaters, blankets, and coffee mugs that line the store shelves. Whatever the culprit may be, winter tends to bring with it a desire to be warm and cozy, especially when at home.

Personally, being warm and cozy involves a plush blanket, a big mug of hot cocoa (I even have a secret stash of mini marshmallows to top said cocoa), a good book usually of the historical fiction variety, and a cat curled up at my feet.



