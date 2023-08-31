Guitars 4 Vets promotes healing and camaraderie

Montrose County Veteran Services Officer Sheldon Smith, with instructor Bill Ball, recently launched a chapter of Guitars 4 Vets, which meets weekly at the Warrior Resource Center. (Courtesy photo/Montrose County)

Bill Ball spent years honing his skills on the guitar, mandolin, bass — and even the ukulele. Music, the Vietnam-era veteran said, was there for him when national sentiment was not: it provided healing and peace. Now Ball is helping pass that along to others, as the instructor for Montrose’s recently established chapter of Guitars 4 Vets.

“I have seen music do some miraculous things with people. I would like to take credit, but there’s powers way bigger than me when that stuff happens,” Ball said.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

