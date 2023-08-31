Guitars 4 Vets promotes healing and camaraderie

Montrose County Veteran Services Officer Sheldon Smith, with instructor Bill Ball, recently launched a chapter of Guitars 4 Vets, which meets weekly at the Warrior Resource Center. (Courtesy photo/Montrose County)
Bill Ball spent years honing his skills on the guitar, mandolin, bass — and even the ukulele. Music, the Vietnam-era veteran said, was there for him when national sentiment was not: it provided healing and peace. Now Ball is helping pass that along to others, as the instructor for Montrose’s recently established chapter of Guitars 4 Vets.
“I have seen music do some miraculous things with people. I would like to take credit, but there’s powers way bigger than me when that stuff happens,” Ball said.
Navy veteran Ball became involved in Guitars 4 Vets after a friend he’d given lessons to previously recommended him to the person in charge of the Grand Junction chapter.
The national nonprofit’s mission is to help veterans cope with post-traumatic stress through music, which engages the mind and also creates opportunities for connection with other veterans who are learning the instrument. The program provides free guitar lessons to veterans — no experience necessary — and those who successfully complete the program receive a donated guitar.
“It’s so much fun,” said Montrose County Veteran Services Officer Sheldon Smith, who is helping launch the Montrose chapter of Guitars 4 Veterans. “Even at different skills (levels) we have something to learn. It’s less about being perfect in music” and more about people coming together.
Smith said learning the guitar is soothing and engaging. “In the moment, you’re thinking about where your hands are, how it’s moving, the music and the melody. It’s transportive,” he said. When focused on playing, worries about the “here and now” tend to melt away, Smith said.
“Out of all the instruction I do, what I get is watching the lights come on and watching people who didn’t think they could do something like this do it,” said Ball, who is well versed in teaching, having been part of several music therapy programs with other organizations. He also teaches at Precedence Music Academy.
“People don’t realize how much multi-tasking you have to do to make this happen. You have to do so many things; you have to count your time; you have to make sure you’re doing your chords right; if you’re singing, you’ve got to remember the words. It’s more multi-tasking than people realize, until they start doing it.”
According to Guitars 4 Vets, 800,000 veterans are dealing with injuries, post-traumatic stress and other distress. Playing a guitar can help them connect with surroundings and people, the organization said.
Volunteers like Ball provide weekly guitar lessons, which are set up in a communal atmosphere that allows veterans to talk with peers who have similar experience, as well as learn how to play.
While attending the sessions, a veteran’s guitar is on loan. If the veteran makes it through all 10 sessions, he or she will receive a guitar to keep. Smith said someone willing to put in that much time learning the guitar is likely to continue with the instrument.
“Everyone wants to show up and have a guitar, but no everyone puts the effort into it,” Smith said. In Montrose, though, he and another veteran are closing in on earning their own strings.
“A group of veterans getting together and sharing this music and the feelings of camaraderie are going to continue — that’s what I’m excited about,” Smith added.
“I really think the camaraderie and ability to really ground in an activity with others is really great. Sometimes, when you are a returning veteran, you’re looking for your new normal. This might be a helpful place to find some new normal.”
Ball said he would like to see more turnout locally, especially among younger veterans, but the program helps all participants.
“I just think it’s something a lot of veterans are sitting around retired, or something of that nature. They need activities that make them use their brain instead of sitting in front of the TV or a video game, or something of that nature,” he said.
“It’s a good camaraderie thing too, because of the people who do get involved. It gives them other people to be around. Being a Vietnam era vet, we didn’t have (anything) of that nature going on.
“I’m glad to see these vets that are coming back now are getting a whole lot more.”
The Guitars 4 Vets program meets weekly on Fridays at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. To learn more about the program, contact Smith at 970-249-2115.
To donate to Guitars 4 Veterans nationally, mail donations to Guitars For Vets Processing Center, 13400 Bishops Lane, Suite 120, Brookfield, WI 53005. Contact the national organization at 1-855-448-4376 or info@guitarsforvets.org
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
