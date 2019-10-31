Happy Halloween, everyone! Tonight’s the night to gorge on candy and horror films. I didn’t quite hit my goal of 31 movies in 31 days (next year!) but I did wind up seeing some really good ones this month. Throw on any of these tonight and you’ll have a good time. Just make sure you also watch “Halloween”. Them’s the rules.
On with the list!
My Bloody Valentine: This Canadian slasher was one I am sorry I didn’t see earlier because I absolutely LOVED it! Crazy miners, some brutal kills and amazing Canadians accents really cemented this as one of the best films the Wife and I watched this October. We followed it up with the 2000s remake and that one was hot garbage. Make sure to avoid it and stick to this gem from 1981. (3 ½ stars)
The Orphanage: The Wife suggested this one and it turned out to be a really good and creepy ghost story. It’s all in Spanish so make sure to bust out the readers. But fear not, as the subtitles don’t detract from the engrossing story of a haunted orphanage and the plight of its caretakers. It’s a slow build that relishes in taking its time that leads to a very intriguing result. Watch this and learn why it’s a terrible idea to leave a trail for a cave ghost to follow you home. (3 ½ stars)
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare: I wound up buying the “Nightmare on Elm Street” boxset and was disappointed when the majority of these films turned out to be no good. There were a handful that I truly enjoyed and “New Nightmare” was definitely one of them. Taking a meta twist (thanks, ‘90s!) “New Nightmare” finds actress Heather Langenkamp playing herself whilst strange goings-on begin plaguing her and her loved ones. After back-to back disappointments, “New Nightmare” was a fresh take on the Freddy mythos and cemented itself as one of my favorites from the franchise. Plus that Freddy redesign really works in this! Spoooooky. (3 ½ stars)
Bone Tomahawk: Kurt Russell has the most amazing facial hair in this Western horror mashup and that alone is enough to watch this movie. I mean, his mustache is absolutely something to aspire to. But aside from magnificent whiskers, “Bone Tomahawk” presents probably one of my favorite Westerns ever. A small town has a stranger drift through and Kurt Russell has to deal with the fallout of said stranger. Kidnappings, bigoted horses and beautiful vistas abound in this film. Again, another slow burn but when it ramps up, this movie really ramps up. Definitely not for the faint of heart. A little variety during the spooky season is good and “Bone Tomahawk” delivers a one two punch that never fails to connect. (4 ½ stars)
Signs: This wasn’t even on my list this year. I just happened to catch it playing on TV which lead to me just sitting down and watching the whole thing. It really goes to show that M. Night Shyamalan was really talented and his most recent films just don’t tap into his potential. “Signs” is an incredible character piece that just so happens to take place during a terrifying alien invasion, with each facet of the film being executed to perfection. All the actors deliver incredible performances and the horror gets me every. single. time. I loved it and it really reminds me just how good early Shyamalan is. (5 stars)
Be safe everyone and don’t eat too much candy. Make sure to save me a Snickers!
Oscar Chavez Castaneda is the Montrose Daily Press’ film critic. Find out more about him on his website, oscarchavezcastaneda.com. He will review a movie new to theaters or a new DVD release every other week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.