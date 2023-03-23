Anyone who has been in IKEA will recognize the frustration of trying to follow the store’s arrows out and the murky fever dream of those they encounter on their journey through the massive furniture departments.
Magic Circle Players' new comedy “Lost (and Found) in IKEA” explores the strange reality from inside of the store.
“It’s an ensemble comedy about two people looking for love in IKEA and finding a bunch of other crazy characters who are trying to find their way out of IKEA,” said one of the show's directors, Kevin Innarelli.
Scott Baadte also directs the Magic Circle show that will run for two more weeks. This is Innarelli’s second time directing a play through Magic Circle, his first being last season’s “I Only Have Fangs for You.”
The local theater stages five productions a year, and Innarelli had to bring “Lost (and Found) in IKEA” to a selection committee and then a board before it was selected as this spring’s comedy… something Baadte was unaware of.
When Innarelli had first read the play he found it funny, but, when he brought it up to his co-director, Baadte did not show much interest in it. Innarelli submitted the comedy anyway, told Baadte of it later, and the duo brought almost a full house to their opening night, March 17.
The play follows two people, Lex (Chuck Richardson) and Winifred (Marissa Isgreen), who are being pushed by their respective ex-wife and brother to find love in IKEA.
The cast is full of eccentric characters, including Mrs. Peale, played by Chris McDonald, who is determined to rid the store of its misguiding arrows forever.
Despite the wackiness of the first act’s ending the overall play shows a lot of heart. The last act is something that perfectly combines with the side-splitting humor of the play, making for a cathartic evening.
Innarelli told the press that for this cast there is a “full gamut,” meaning the ensemble has a lot of seasoned actors as well as some newcomers.
From Pam Carlson and Bob Dietrich — who portray the nagging wife and oblivious husband so well that you would believe they were married in real life — to Cole Reiff, who plays a young veteran who charges people for help out of the labyrinth that is IKEA, the cast dynamics are electric.
With acting you can control only what you do while directing allows you to move from the singular and control the whole ensemble that makes up the play, said Innarelli, who has previous experience acting as well.
For someone who has just made the switch from acting to directing here at Magic Circle, Innarelli along with Baadte, the cast, and production crew, put on a great show.
Those who missed it this weekend still have multiple chances to see the comedy, with shows on the evenings of March 24 and 25 as well as a matinee this Sunday, March 26. The play will also run the following week with a show on March 31 and another on April 1.
