The past few years have been packed for musicians AJ Fullerton and Erik Stucky.
They’ve navigated a pandemic that closed venues and opportunities, but worked their way back as new opportunities opened. They’ve racked up gigs, recognition and albums, with Fullerton last year signing with VizzTone Label Group.
The men’s paths began in Montrose, where they grew up, and coincidentally took them both to Tennessee. The holiday season will bring them back to Montrose and on Dec. 28, they’re coming back to the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, for a one-night show, “Home for the Holidays.” (Doors at 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m.)
“This has been something we wanted to put together for a while. We have been doing a Home for the Holidays show for a couple years running, with the exception of 2020 and 2021,” Fullerton said. “We’ve been coming back just to see the family and one year, we decided it would be fun to put together a dual bill, singer/songwriter (concert) and it became a running thing.”
Between them, the young powerhouses offer blues, rock and sounds in between.
“We’ll be playing a lot of original material from stuff people have heard before and quite a bit people haven’t,” Stucky said. “We also like to put in some select cover tunes that are meaningful to us and inspire the writing we do. We just kind of trade songs and back each other up. It’s pretty laid back, a really spontaneous, fun show.”
Fullerton describes it this way: “It’s kind of like a giant living room concert.”
In addition to the Dec. 28 concert, the two will host a next-morning singer/songwriter workshop and coffee discussion at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St. — coincidentally, the location of the former club Intrinzik, where the two first played their Home for the Holidays show.
The coffee and discussion starts at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29, with a donation jar to benefit the MHS music department.
The two friends began eyeing the Pavilion as a Home for the Holidays venue, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans. Now, all systems are go and not only is the Pavilion convenient, but it is meaningful to the former Montrose High School students.
“I think we’re both really excited to be playing the Pavilion. It’s the one venue I grew up going to, kind of the biggest spot in town,” Fullerton said. “For me, playing a room I grew up going to and was seen as out of reach, and playing that with one of my best buddies who also happens to be a Montrose guy, is a really cool moment.”
Stucky also grew up going to the Pavilion for events like Pickin’ at the Pavilion. “My absolute heroes played there. For this to finally be happening (there), to be able to collaborate with AJ on this show, it’s going to be really special and it’s going to be a fun night,” he said.
“We really want to see the whole community there, ideally at both events (concert and Dec. 29 coffee talk), especially where we’re trying to raise some money for the department that, for me, started my career. I got a lot of early chops from being in the Montrose (high school) music department.”
The two combined what they learned with their natural talents — as well as hard work and persistence.
According to biographical information, Stucky went from Montrose to tours across the country, in the United Kingdom and parts of the European Union, attracting the notice of RFD TV, Broadway World and M Music Magazine. He’s shared stages and/or opened for Jamie O’Neal, John Oats and John McEuen and has released two studio albums.
He also got a big nod — from country music legend Crystal Gayle, who hailed him as a great new artist: “I love Erik’s music! His song ‘Good Vibrations’ makes me want to dance. Great music from a great new artist.”
“That was really neat,” Stucky said of the endorsement. “I know her husband, who is her manager. That was really cool to get that kind of confirmation from her.”
Stucky put out a record in 2021 and went to the UK with a fellow area musician, David Starr.
“I’ve been playing a lot, traveling around the country and promoting that record,” he said.
Fullerton has also been busy. His record with VizzTone debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts. He produced another record with Colorado artist Sweet Virginia and also with award-winning Memphis singer Tony Holiday. When he spoke with the Daily Press earlier this month, Fullerton was fresh off a three-work tour in Europe.
“It’s been a busy year,” he remarked, adding that he is working on more records to drop in 2023.
Fullerton’s list of accolades is long, spanning Colorado Blues Society Members’ Choice Awards and a spot on Blues Muse Magazine’s “75 Blues & Rock Artists You Must Hear: 2021.” He has won multiple awards for guitar, solo, male vocals, acoustics and songwriting.
Fullerton has opened for Robert Cray, Otis Taylor, Samantha Fish, Jimmie Vaughan and Charlie Musselwhite.
Nobody starts at the top in this business, of course, and Fullerton and Stucky advised those trying to break into the industry to not disregard the small stuff, from building up a set, to networking.
“I think it’s really important to start wherever you are and use the resources that are available to you at the time,” Stucky said. “AJ and I both grew up in Montrose. The friendship he and I have had in that town has traveled several states away. We’re collaborating on shows and, I think, inspiring each other to keep going.”
He advised others interested in a musical career to recognize that not every opportunity is obvious.
“Those kinds of relationships you develop along the way, don’t overlook those things. Use the opportunities you have, but you can’t just stop. You have to take what you have at the time and as new doors open, you can walk through those,” Stucky said.
Fullerton recalled the days before he began bringing in awards, traveling internationally and signing with a label: high school, when he started out playing small shows, hitting small, achievable goals, from learning a set, to developing enough music to fill the time for a full show.
“Stuff that kind of seems unachievable seems much more in reach when you’ve been doing it a long time and you’ve been gradually stepping up your career, which takes decades,” Fullerton said. “It’s a marathon.”
Home for the Holidays tickets can be purchased in advance through Event Brite, https://tinyurl.com/ajerikhome, for $20 and a $2.85 processing fee, or at the door for $25.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.