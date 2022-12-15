The past few years have been packed for musicians AJ Fullerton and Erik Stucky.

They’ve navigated a pandemic that closed venues and opportunities, but worked their way back as new opportunities opened. They’ve racked up gigs, recognition and albums, with Fullerton last year signing with VizzTone Label Group.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?