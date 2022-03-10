Homegrown, fast-paced bluegrass: Elk Range plays Upstairs at Precedence Friday

Get ready for some bluegrass — and don’t plan to remain in your seat.
The four-member Elk Range band is coming to Montrose on Friday, when Ken Gentry, Curtis Fiore, Betty Hoops and Hugh Phillips play Upstairs at Precedence.
“Our tagline is ‘If it ain’t fast, it ain’t Elk Range bluegrass,’” said Hoops, who lends her harmonica talents to the band.
She’s joined by lead singer Gentry (guitar and mandolin) and Fiore (guitar), who between them have written hundreds of original songs, plus Phillips (upright bass), who also has several originals and is a Dark Shadow recording artist.
“Sometimes we interact with the crowd in that lead singer Ken has a wireless mandolin. While he’s playing, he goes up to people. A lot of people dance. We have a lot of fans or followers who come and sing along with us,” Hoops said.
Because of the extensive repertoire of originals, the band doesn’t play many requests, but is known to pay homage to the likes of Earl Scruggs.
“We love to play. Everyone seems to dance. I guess maybe it’s because we look like we’re having fun — because we are,” Hoops said.
According to its website, Elk Range got its start more than six years ago in the campground of Telluride Bluegrass Festival, going on to share the stage with the Sam Bush Band. Elk Range has played The Ute Theater, Aspen Mountain Summer Bluegrass series, venues in Paonia and in Palisade, to name but a few.
Hoops says the band is looking forward to Montrose and to playing in the historic downtown building Upstairs at Precedence calls home (511 E. Main St.).
“We’ve been doing a lot on the Western Slope. We all really love the people on the Western Slope,” she said.
Elk Range takes the stage at Precedence at 7 p.m. Friday, offering its signature, toe-tapping homegrown Colorado bluegrass. (The venue’s Library Lounge opens at 4 p.m. for cocktails. All local social distancing regulations are enforced.)
Tickets are $10 in advance at precedenceproductions.com. There is limited seating; however, there is a vibrant dance floor to go along with Elk Range’s get-you-out-of-your-seat music.
“It sounds like a super cool venue,” Hoops said. “It seems like a swanky place where people can have a conversation and also listen to music. They do a really good job supporting the community and local musicians.”
Elk Range is eager to not only entertain, but to share its members’ passions. “Music is everything to us,” Hoops said. “If we don’t have music, we don’t have that playful heart. I think that’s what’s needed right now.”
For more information about the band, visit elkrangemusic.com
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.