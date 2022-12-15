If you are new to homeschooling, or even an old pro at it, you may not know that the library is one of the best homeschooling tools you could have.
Do you know what type of homeschooler you will be?
Homeschooling methods run the gamut from hands-off unschooling, to student-led eclectic, to Classical. There’s Charlotte Mason style; a completely online curriculum; or a Montessori approach.
For every homeschooling method, there is a book and the Montrose Regional Library’s Parenting Section can be the first stop on your homeschooling journey to determine exactly what direction you may want to take.
Library cards are free and, as a homeschooling parent, you qualify for a professional account as well. A professional account will allow you to check out up to 20 books for eight weeks.
Youth Services also has a free service called a materials request where you can fill out a form (in person, by phone, or on the MRLD website) describing what types of resources you need. The knowledgeable librarians will save you time by pulling a selection of books for you to choose from. If we don’t carry something you need we have an Interlibrary Loan Department that can request items from other libraries within the United States.
When you stop in to pick up your materials request, you can check out our wide array of programming for all age levels. We have storytimes for babies to preschoolers to help your children learn early literacy skills like reading, writing, singing, and playing. We have LEGO Club to practice fine motor skills along with engineering and artistry.
Practicing reading skills? Need more socialization? Try Reading to Rover where children read for 15 minutes to a Morningstar Therapy dog.
We also have Chess Club for all ages to learn a new move or to challenge other players and those interested in art might like Creation Station with simple crafts for the younger crowd and Art Club with projects that are more detailed for older kids.
We also have the Books-n-Bites Book Club for pre-teens and the new PTAB (Pre-Teen Advisor Board) where kids 9-12 can have input in all things library.
The Montrose Library does not only have programming. We also have online databases such as Mango Languages in case you would like to study French, Spanish, or how to speak Pirate! We have meeting spaces for your homeschooling co-op to get together.
Field trips are covered with the Check Out Colorado State Parks Backpacks, or you can work on a unit study with any one of 170 kits in our Library of Things collection.
No matter where you are in your homeschooling journey, the Montrose Regional Library will have something for you. Stop by for an informal tour or, if you have a large group, call us at 970-249-9656, option 2 to set up a more comprehensive informational tour.
Tina Meiners is head of Youth Services at Montrose Regional Library.