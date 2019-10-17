This review contains spoilers.
“IT” is a massive endeavor. The novel, written by Stephen King, clocks in at over 1,000 pages. I’ve read it twice; both times on vacation when I could literally spend hours upon hours immersed in this tome. While not one of my personal top King books, “IT” is definitely a good book and tells an impactful story, which is why it’s been adapted first into a TV miniseries and then again into a film series. “IT: Chapter Two” serves as the conclusion to the latest crack at King’s killer clown saga and, unfortunately, I felt it was a swing and a miss.
2017’s “IT” was an undeniable success. Shattering box office records for R- rated horror film openings, positive critical praise and a fast tracked sequel, “IT” was certifiably a hit. The film shows the protagonists first encounter with Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgard) and ends with them vowing to return if IT should ever return.
“Chapter Two” picks up immediately from this vow and then fast forwards us to Pennywise’s return. One by one, the Losers Club is called back home by Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), the only member to have stayed behind and the only one who remembers the terrifying events of their childhood. To me, the original miniseries falls short when the focus shifts to the adults and this movie follows the same disappointing pattern.
An ensemble cast is a difficult thing to juggle and “IT” doesn’t seem to do a good job with said cast. Big name stars headline as Bill (James McAvoy), Bev (Jessica Chastain) and Richie (Bill Hader) take center stage while the rest of the cast is comprised of lesser known actors. You would think that this decision would allow McAvoy and Chastain to propel this film, as their two characters were key players in the 2017 picture. Sadly, I didn’t find that to be the case.
Bill Hader steals the film as Richie and is given a semblance of growth from start to finish, adding the additional layer of being a closeted gay man which was not present in the source material. However, the addition is hardly explored outside of menial taunts thrown at him by Pennywise and is only tangentially connected to a hate crime perpetrated early on in the first act. A clear throughline could have been drawn between Richie’s overwhelming fear of not only the killer clown but also of his hometown’s blatant homophobia tying into the violent influence Pennywise exerts over Derry and how said influence stifles Richie’s identity. Instead, we get the victim of the aforementioned hate crime hand him a flyer, repeating the same gag from the first film, inviting Richie to his own funeral. If Bill Hader was already going to steal the show, they should have given him something to really sink his teeth into.
The rest of the cast falls into either forgettable mediocrity or, in the case of Eddie (James Ransone), unexpected delight. Ransone not only looks just like his teen counterpart (Jack Dylan Grazer) but he delivers an amazing performance exhibiting the same characteristics Grazer did in the first film. Queue my disappointment when the rest of the adult Losers Club wind up merely walking through the film, leaving little impression on me as they go about Derry getting spooked by various spooky things.
Speaking of spooky things, the films few highlights to me were the small glimpses we get of Pennywise’s new reign of terror. Pennywise prefers to prey on children and we are shown his prowess in doing so various times, to deadly results. I also really enjoy the surprise Henry Bowers gets under his bed. Probably my favorite bit in the whole movie, if I’m honest.
My disappointment in “Chapter Two” really surprised me as I really enjoyed the first film. “IT” (2017) did a pretty good job depicting these kids and their battle against IT with a relatively unknown teenage cast. Definitely no easy feat. But, falling prey to repetition yet again, the film decides to double down on said cast and shoehorn them into this film too. Which isn’t easy as some of these teens have grown quite a bit since the first film. This fact leads to the implementation of terrifying CGI that immediately pulled me out of the film. Beep beep, Richie.
My wife and I found ourselves thoroughly disinterested by the start of act two. Again, the film falls into a recognizable pattern that doesn’t really seem to serve a purpose other than killing time. Character walks into a spooky situation looking for a thing, they find the thing, something spooky happens. This happens six times in a row. I mean I understand that the filmmakers wanted to showcase each character but when their showcase immediately vacates your memory after watching it, I find it hard to justify the time I spent watching that scene. And then having to go through it over and over again? No thanks.
Both bloated and insubstantial, “IT: Chapter Two” fails to capture the magic I felt when watching its predecessor. I heard the comparison of this to the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise and honestly, I feel like if this had been Freddy Krueger stalking a bunch of adults instead of Pennywise, I would have enjoyed the film a lot more. As it stands, I lost almost three hours of my weekend to this thing.
Don’t follow in my footsteps. Go watch “Tremors” instead. And since you’ll still have time leftover from not watching “IT” pop in “Tremors II”. It’s what I wish I had done.
“IT: Chapter Two” is rated R.
1 out of 5 stars
