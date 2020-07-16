On March 12, the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway shuttered its doors, forced to close to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
For the Sherbino, owned and operated by the Ridgway Chautauqua Society, a nonprofit, the abruptness of the closures raised more questions than answers. At the time, Sherbino staff felt it was just a short closure and nothing to be alarmed about.
“We thought it would be closed for two weeks,” said Ashley King-Grambley, executive director of the Sherbino Theater and executive director at Weehawken Creative Arts.
Two weeks passed, and it was clear there wouldn’t be a reopening of the Ridgway theater, at least not for the summer. However, that doesn’t mean Sherbino staff wasn’t discussing some innovative and forward thinking.
“We felt we needed to go forward on outdoor solutions … it needed to be an outdoor solution in a contained space,” said King-Grambley, who said staff waited just a week to begin evaluating its options for the ensuing months, and realized in May there wouldn’t be a reopening of the 3,000-square foot theater in the near future.
Four months later, the Sherbino is hosting theater and musical performances outdoors, revamping the theater “normal” at The Courtyard at 610, a small, intimate plot of land behind the 610 Arts Collective, an art gallery.
Originally, the Sherbino was planning to use the land behind the art gallery in the future, which they knew had potential, King-Grambley said. There just wasn’t an expectation to use it this year.
Additionally, the Sherbino has used the rear of the old firehouse, which has a stage-like platform for live theater.
It’s shown audiences performance, ranging from live theater to poetry readings, don’t have to be limited to the confines of a spacious facility.
“I think [the performances] are marvelous,” said Ilene Bilenky, a Ridgway resident who lives near the theater. Bilenky has attended four music performances and a poetry reading since Sherbino introduced the outdoor model on June 12, the day it reopened. The more intimate setting where audience members are close to performers has provided an experience with more interaction — audience members can meet with performers between sets, something that can be hard to come by when distanced further inside the theater.
Rosemerry Trommer, a Placerville resident, performed a live poetry reading at the Courtyard at 610 of her new book, “Hush,” which was released a few weeks ago. Trommer said it was the favorite reading that she’s done in 20 years.
“It was super special being outside. It was a really intimate space,” said Trommer, who felt the space was both “urban and intimate.” She spoke with some audience members after the reading and signed some books.
Trommer added she appreciated how safe the environment felt.
“It felt very safe. [Staff] went to great lengths that everyone felt as if our health was considered completely so that people could enjoy themselves and people wouldn't feel they were putting themselves at risk,” she said.
Safety has been paramount, King-Grambley said. A local health official reviewed the set-up and approved Sherbino’s outdoor model. Sherbino staff cleans and disinfects the space between the 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. shows. In Ouray, masks are required indoors, and when outside, are required when “in motion.” Also, audience members are distanced at the venue.
By following safety protocols, and providing a safe environment, it’s allowed the theater to host the outdoor events and keep everything moving forward, rather than waiting around for safety measures allowing a reopening of the theater. The spaces are contained as private spaces, and not immediately accessible like a public park, which helps keep management and safety easier to monitor.
Staff has worked vigorously to make this happen. Dozens of hours are being put in to bring the experience to life five nights a week. “We're doing what we like to do, which is programs for the community,” King-Grambley said.
“It’s so great. Our mission is to do exactly what we're doing. We’re fulfilling our mission as a nonprofit organization,” she added. “To be able to find an alternative route, it feels great for the board, to the staff, to the performers.
“They're great. They're very happy, they feel very safe, and they feel this is very under control. They can tell we have done everything we possibly can to make it a safe environment.”
In fact, King-Grambley mentioned there’s already been discussion among the board and staff about adopting outdoor performances as a long-term model, an idea that wasn’t on their radar at the start.
“That's the takeaway. If you’re open to thinking something differently, you might come up with something even better. We see it as an opportunity to reinvent, and I think it's working.”
That doesn’t mean the theater would totally ignore its spacious facility when allowed to reopen. If a high-profile performer can be booked, the theater can be used, providing a more concert-like experience.
But thanks to the early success of the outdoor model, King-Grambley doesn’t see a reason why it can’t stick around, too. Instead of having to fill a certain number of seats in the theater, for outside, there’s more of a focus on filling seven or eight tables, depending on audience size. Also, there wouldn’t be such a high need to fill out staff like there is for a large theater facility. There would be less people through the doors, sure, but there would be more events.
“That’s a plus model. If you can get something different, an intimate one-on-one experience, there's value to that and people are willing to pay for that,” King-Grambley said.
Since attendees need to go through the 610 arts gallery to arrive at the Courtyard, the gallery has received “a lot more traffic,” King-Grambley said, leading to local artists and attendees having noticed the benefits of the Courtyard.
King-Grambley gave a nod to dance and theater and their ability to think outside the box. Rather than feel trapped by the restrictions and guidelines due to COVID-19, the performers got creative.
“There's an advantage to work in the creative [field]. It highlights how creative thinkers are crucial during times like this,” she said.
Trommer and Bilenky expressed hope the outdoor model will stick around, even after the pandemic passes.
“I would be devastated if they don't [keep the model]. It was awesome… that space did really feel like somewhere magic could happen,” Trommer said.
“It was magical, and I don’t use that word usually,” Bilenky friend.
The Courtyard at 610 is located at 610 Clinton St. in Ridgway. For information on upcoming events, visit sherbino.org or call 970-318-0892. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
