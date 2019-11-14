This review contains mild spoilers.
Ka is fate, and ka is a wheel. It connects, explicitly and subtly, the many worlds of Stephen King. It’s what drives Roland of Gilead towards the Dark Tower. It’s what drove Jack Torrance to drink. And it’s what drives Danny Torrance to wind up where he began. “Doctor Sleep” shows us the wheel of ka and what a whirlwind it can be.
“Doctor Sleep” follows Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) and we see him transition from a traumatized child to a traumatized adult. The scars given to him by the Overlook Hotel run deep and Dan follows in his father’s footsteps, drowning his sorrows in booze. In trying to escape his past, Dan finds rock bottom a terrifying place once he finally reaches it. Seeking change, he hops a bus north. This bus is set on a path by ka and leads him to discover another like him; another child who can shine.
Dan, much like Dick Halloran, is beset by ka to guide this child. Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran) is gifted, even more so than Dan was as a child. Her power does not go unnoticed and Abra gains the attention of the True Knot, a gang of psychic vampires. Lead by Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson), the True Knot hunts down psychic children and kill them in order to feed off their abilities.
Director Mike Flanagan swings for the fences with “Doctor Sleep”, a film that has been heavily marketed as a sequel to Kubrick’s adaptation of “The Shining”. This proves to be no easy task but Flanagan proves himself, yet again, as more than capable at adapting a Stephen King property. His love for both King’s original work and Kubrick’s adaptation meld together into a poignant examination in the circular nature of ka and how it guides the life of Dan Torrance.
Again and again, “Doctor Sleep” finds Dan embodying the ghosts of his past. His alcoholism offers him the only resonant connection he has left to his late father, aside from the violent temper both men also share. Upon achieving sobriety early in the film, Dan removes himself from that anger and begins walking a path his father might have also followed, had the Overlook not consumed him. Holding his 5 month sobriety chip, Dan can only give thanks to a man he might have known and strives to live up to what that man could have done.
His other father figure, Dick Halloran, sets Dan up to become a mentor for someone else like him. Abra shows great ability but has no idea the type of evil that chases her. Dan has been subjected to horror early in his life and although this new terror shakes him, he has no other choice available to him. He has to help Abra. Ka wills it.
Crisscrossing the country, Dan can only run for so long. For him, the end of the road always comes back to the Overlook Hotel, slumbering in the snow capped mountains. Once Dan ran to forget the past. He now runs to embrace it. Within the hungry walls of the Overlook, Dan is given the opportunity to save the soul of another, regardless of the cost. Through his own selflessness, Dan can finally come to terms with the demons of his past and find peace.
Flanagan shows us the Overlook both in sequences straight from Kubrick’s film but also through his own eye. It took me a bit to accept the juxtaposition but I was all in by the end. I was impressed by the sheer ballsiness Flanangan displayed by just straight up reshooting sequences from “The Shining” as he saw fit. One instance in particular, in the Gold Room, was phenomenal both in its execution and the performance given by Ewan McGregor. By far, one of the best sequences in the whole film.
Ewan McGregor really is able to imbue Dan with a sense of fragility that never veers into pity. His weariness is matched only by the innate kindness Dan seems to carry with him, even after the trauma he suffered as a child. This combination enables McGregor to shine both in Dan’s sorrows as well as his triumphs.
As good as he was, McGregor was given a run for his money whenever Rebecca Ferguson would show up on screen. Rose the Hat is a magnetic force, both to her victims and her audience. I lit up whenever she showed up. Her maliciousness is genuinely disturbing but her charm makes you forget about it once it’s off screen. You only remember it when she doles out pain once more. She is an absolute delight.
“Doctor Sleep” lives in the shadow of a modern horror masterpiece. However, while tipping its hat to what came before, it goes to tell its own story of redemption and reflection. Buoyed by strong performances and a confident director, “Doctor Sleep” steps out from the shadow and stands proudly on its own. Some may find it wanting but I certainly did not. I found it to be one of my favorite films of the year.
—
“Doctor Sleep” is rated R. It is currently in theaters.
5 out of 5 stars
Oscar Chavez Castaneda is the Montrose Daily Press’ film critic. Find out more about him on his website, oscarchavezcastaneda.com. He will review a movie new to theaters or a new DVD release every other week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.