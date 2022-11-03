Kirstie Lynn + Galen Clark play at Healthy Rhythm

Special to the MDP
Healthy Rhythm Music Series presents Kirstie Lynn + Galen Clark, live at Healthy Rhythm next Thursday, Nov. 10.
n the fall of 2021, Kirstie Lynn & Galen Clark settled in the crossroads of Kansas City to craft a collaborative album entitled Cindergarden. It’s a record traversing nostalgia, navigating memories of adventure and transformative experiences, and preserving places in time.
In a blend of poetic lyricism, traditional songwriting, and progressive harmony, the duo brings something both reminiscent and fresh to the stage.
The two present a nostalgic and warm sound, blending elements of folk and progressive americana all within an independent framework. Listeners tuning in from around the world can universally resonate with the intimate nature of the duo’s performances as well as the vulnerability and emotion nestled in the songs.
Doors for the concert open at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, located at 232 E. Main St., Montrose.
Advance seating $10; $15 day of show, with advance purchase recommended, as the capacity is between 35 and 50 guests.
Anyone who is not vaccinated against COVID is requested to wear a CDC approved face covering while inside the gallery. Those who are ill are asked to stay home.
There are no refunds or exchanges for this concert. All sales are final. The only exception to this policy is if an event is cancelled. In the event of cancellation, purchases will be honored when the concert is rescheduled. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled event, your purchase will be refunded at the point of service minus any fees that may apply.
Healthy Rhythm Music Services (HRMS) is an arm of Healthy Rhythm Creative Group. The mission of HRMS is to “Identify, Manage, Enhance, and Promote Indie Artists and Bands” who have a deep commitment to a career in music as their primary focus.
Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery is a key component of Healthy Rhythm Creative Group. The primary focus of HRAG is art and music. The gallery affords diverse individuals a user-friendly space to create, exhibit, and sell a variety of artwork
For more information, visit www.healthyrhythm.net
