If you tell someone your favorite superhero is Captain Marvel you might be met with some confusion. Some people view Captain Marvel as the red-and-blue clad Carol Danvers, former air force pilot and half-Kree supersoldier. Others would say Captain Marvel is the secret identity of Billy Batson, a kid who gains a red-and-white outfit along with super powers by shouting the name of the sorcerer Shazam. So here’s a 10¢ (the original price of a comic book!) history of the name Captain Marvel and how comic fans got so mixed up.
During the Golden Age of superheroes, Fawcett Publications, started in 1919, decided to get in on the game of writing about brightly costumed super folks that appealed to kids by creating Fawcett Comics in 1939. Captain Marvel appeared in Whiz Comics #2. This is the character of Billy Batson, who meets an ancient wizard that gives him the ability to cry out, “Shazam” to become a superhero. But here’s why you’ve never heard of Fawcett Publications — in 1941, Detective Comics (now simply called DC Comics) decided that Captain Marvel was just a bit too similar to their own Superman, so they sued. Despite the fact that Bill Fawcett himself admitted that he asked his writers to make a character just like Superman, Fawcett Publications held out for twelve years on the lawsuit. In 1953, Fawcett finally agreed to stop publishing the character.
Chronologically, we now need to make a pit stop over in Marvel Comics territory. After Fawcett stopped using Captain Marvel and related characters in their books, Marvel trademarked the name “Captain Marvel” in the 60s. In 1963, they introduced their own Captain Marvel, an alien by the name of Mar-Vell, who was in fact a Captain in his own military. It’s through Mar-Vell that we get an introduction to Carol Danvers, as she is originally a supporting character in Mar-Vell’s cast. Carol eventually finds she has super powers of her own, becoming Ms. Marvel, and getting her own book, first published in 1977.
The 1970s also saw the return of Fawcett’s Captain Marvel, now published under DC Comics in a book called “Shazam!” Though DC retitled the book, they continued to call Billy Batson’s superhero identity “Captain Marvel.” I was introduced to this same character through Justice League Unlimited in 2003, when Captain Marvel has a story arc that revolves around him fighting with Superman. But most importantly, he is still called “Captain Marvel,” at that time. So when comes the change?
When Kelly Sue Deconnick began writing Captain Marvel in 2012, she reassigned Carol Danvers from Ms. Marvel to Captain Marvel, creating the character that appeared in the 2019 film of the same name. (G. Willow Wilson later took over the Ms. Marvel book and created the character Kamala Khan to fill that role.) 2012 was also a year of re-creation for DC, as they underwent their “New 52” reboot over the course of the year. DC’s CCO Geoff Johns, perhaps sensing that Deconnick’s Captain Marvel was going to be a very big deal, decided to once and for all rename the Fawcett/DC Captain as “Shazam.” And, in another interesting moment of twinning, the movie Shazam also came out in 2019.
But whether your interest lies in Carol, Billy, or both, MRLD has you covered. You can check out Captain Marvel and Shazam comics, fiction books, and movies. Or, place a hold through our catalog (montrose.marmot.org) for curbside service or delivery, and get your comic book character fix today!
Kacee Eddinger is a youth services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
