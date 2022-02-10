For me, growing up, libraries were always my slice of heaven, my retreat, my home away from home.
I fondly remember when the library in the Metro Detroit suburb I grew up in moved from cramped quarters in the township office building to its sprawling location across the street.
The children’s area was magical with its bright and inviting decor and a skylight surrounded by a raised platform with cushions and fabric sails that gave the illusion of floating in the clouds. I spent many hours curled up in a cozy corner of this space, immersing myself in a good story, imagining myself living in another time or place. Books were my best friends, they never bullied me, and were always there when I needed them.
One summer, when my parents announced that it was going to be a television-free summer, I remember initially whining and thinking that my parents have devised the perfect childhood torture, forcing my brothers and me to find other ways to entertain ourselves beyond staring at a screen. Looking back, I have nothing but the fondest memories of that summer spent reading on the deck, in the woods behind my home, and of course, at the library.
I read the entire “The Babysitter’s Club” and “Sweet Valley Twins” series from start to finish along with several other books, some recommended to me by librarians who knew me well. It was rare to see me without a book during my formative years and I always kept favorites on shelves in my room, unable to bear the thought of ever getting rid of them.
Fast forward to my college years and the beginning of a dream come true. I was chosen to be a student assistant at the college library and the library love affair continued as I now became familiar with the inner workings of a library and the thrill of helping others find their next great read or fulfill an information need. It’s almost contagious, that feeling of satisfaction in knowing that I helped someone find the perfect book or journal article. Not only that but, I had the entire collection at my fingertips! Any author or subject I wanted to read or learn about was just steps away. I truly was in heaven!
Now, as an adult, I am a proud owner of library cards from various local (and some not so local) libraries thanks to Colorado Libraries Collaborate which allows Colorado residents to check out materials from libraries around the state, for free.
When my family lived over on the Front Range, we routinely visited and took part in programs at libraries all across the Denver Metro area. Trips to new towns involve checking out the libraries, which I consider to be a good indicator of the pulse of a town.
My two daughters grew to love libraries almost as much as their mother, with both having bookshelves packed full with their favorite titles whose texts they know from memory.
When I was hired to be an Adult Services librarian here at the Montrose Regional Library almost two years ago, it was one of the happiest days of my life.
Having used the library as a teen and adult, I felt warmly welcomed back when I came through the doors as a staff member, memories flooding every sense ... I had found my people, my purpose.
I get the pleasure of working with some amazing colleagues to build a collection that reflects our community and offers programs and services that make our patrons love our library and want to return.
Is there a better career? I highly doubt it, at least not for me. For me, the library love affair will continue as long as I live and as long as I can share my love of all that makes the library special and enduring.
Laura McLean is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.