Leaves fall to the ground, snow is on the mountain peaks and there is a crispness in the air; autumn is here! This is a time of harvesting crops and game, of gathering family and friends.

Maybe you have joined or will join the Montrose library family at one of several seasonal celebrations like the Scarecrow Festival last weekend, or Spooky Storytime at the Farmer’s Market. On Nov. 2, the library will read bilingual stories and lead crafts for the Day of the Dead celebration with Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP) and the Mexican American Development Association (MADA).



