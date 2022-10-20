Leaves fall to the ground, snow is on the mountain peaks and there is a crispness in the air; autumn is here! This is a time of harvesting crops and game, of gathering family and friends.
Maybe you have joined or will join the Montrose library family at one of several seasonal celebrations like the Scarecrow Festival last weekend, or Spooky Storytime at the Farmer’s Market. On Nov. 2, the library will read bilingual stories and lead crafts for the Day of the Dead celebration with Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP) and the Mexican American Development Association (MADA).
Whether we see you at one of these events or not, during this season of festivities, togetherness and remembrance, I would like to share with you, dear reader, the books read to me at an early age and the people who shared them.
My earliest book memories are of a Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale collection. They were my mother’s when she was little and were bound in thick cardboard with crimson fabric and black print.
She would read me stories out of those regally-clothed volumes from my earliest memories as a child. As an adolescent, I recall stumbling across those books collecting dust in our attic. Just seeing them, smelling them, and glancing through the pages brought back warm memories of being read to by my parents. The legacy of learning that they gave me began with those books.
Another early reading memory I recall is of Disney movie read-along books like “The Fox and the Hound,” “101 Dalmatians” and “Robin Hood.” My grandparents bought them for my brother, sister and I to read while visiting them.
The first time I saw them I was amazed at how I could read with the cassette-recorded voices of my favorite Disney characters as they told the story in the book. I bet many readers will remember the sound that played at the end of each page before turning to the next one … BEEP!
One of the first chapter books read aloud to me at school was “Bunnicula,” by James Howe. My third grade teacher read that book to us before Halloween and it captivated me! Characters on the pages were brought to life when read out loud and the suspense of having to wait every day for the next chapter taught me something about yearning and waiting for things of value. I will never forget the comedic duo of Harold and Chester in the series and how their fear and assumptions led to ridiculous antics and outcomes!
Since becoming a parent, I have been gifted with opportunity after opportunity to help my children create reading memories. Their aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents each have made memories with them that I hope my kids will carry for years to come, like I have.
If you are of a mind to do it, why not relive a memory or honor a loved one and reread one of those indelible titles. And if you don’t have what you’re looking for at home, I am sure the library can help you reconnect with your cherished stories. Who knows, maybe that oldie-but-goodie still has life left in it.
James Stetson is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
