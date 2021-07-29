According to poet Rita Dove, “The library is an arena of possibility, opening both a window into the soul and a door onto the world.”
Whether an outgrowth of a year spent close to home, an indicator of publishing trends, or coincidence, I recently have read tons of books translated to English and am grateful for the doors onto the world these books have provided. Even when not explicitly historical or devoted to place, the books give the feeling I’ve traveled somewhere new. Though I wouldn’t describe most of them as “uplifting” — a friend once told me I only read depressing books — they all immerse readers in remarkable worlds, from an Argentine country home to an unsettling vacation town in France.
I counted the days until the release of Elena Ferrante’s newest book, “The Lying Life of Adults,” translated by Ann Goldstein. (Goldstein’s translations of Ferrante’s books have been so good that I now read any of her translations, regardless of author!) It’s the story of Giovanna, the daughter of middle-class parents in Naples in the 1990s. She’s embroiled in a family feud between her aunt and father and navigates a growing understanding of the untruths permeating her familial relationships. Like Ferrante’s previous books, a vivid backdrop of class tensions and gender expectations illuminates the story, along with a healthy dose of growing-up angst.
While María José Ferrada’s “How to Order the Universe,” translated by Elizabeth Bryer, might be classified as coming of age, it possesses an entirely different tone. Set in Chile during the Pinochet regime, the book is narrated by M, a 7-year-old who skips school to accompany her traveling salesman father on work trips. M’s mother is largely absent, haunted by a past tragedy that is revealed by another tragedy, all connected to the dictatorship. M narrates brief vignettes, filled with “rules” about how the world works, in a comic and precocious voice, and this juxtaposition of comedy and tragedy truly moved me.
If eerie is your thing, try Samanta Schweblin’s “Fever Dream,” translated by Megan McDowell, or Marie NDiaye’s “That Time of Year,” translated by Jordan Stump. Both feature idyllic locations turned menacing and inexplicable.
In “That Time of Year,” Herman, on vacation from Paris with his family, stays one day past the tourist season in a country village. When his wife and son go missing, the only way to enlist villagers’ help is to erase any memory in their minds of where he’s from. A surreal descent into the search follows, with an exquisite sense of foreboding.
Mounting dread likewise characterizes “Fever Dream.” It’s a book unlike any I’ve read, and compulsively readable. Opening in a hospital room, the novel is told through dialogue between Amanda and David, as Amanda relates an afternoon spent at a vacation house with David’s mother. The unfolding story allows readers to piece together something horrible in the environment that underpins all the happenings. I would call the book eco-fiction, except it deserves its own singular genre.
Understandably, creeping horror might not be your thing. In that case, a couple others I’ve loved: “Go, Went, Gone” by Jenny Erpenbeck, translated by Susan Bernofsky, is set in Berlin and features a retired professor who builds relationships with a group of refugees engaged in a hunger strike. “The Beast Player” by Nahoko Uehashi, translated by Cathy Hirano, is an epic fantasy about Elin, an orphaned girl who discovers she has the ability to communicate with mythical creatures, a power threatening to and coveted by many.
Honestly, whether it’s just down the street or to a mountain in Japan, how thrilling, always, to see where your next book leads.
Amy Dickinson is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
