Our next summer reading program, Sail Away With A Good Book, starts on June 1 so you can look forward to a wide variety of water-related activities! With all of those upcoming events tying into rivers, lakes, and reservoirs it might be tempting to explore those areas yourself. The library has plenty of resources to help you do that.
You could go rafting or paddling get some exercise and enjoy the scenery. Mitch Powers’ “Stand Up Paddle Instruction Book: All the Basics Including Flatwater, Fitness and Surf Paddling” would be helpful for beginners.
If you’d like some company while paddle boarding, Maria Christina Schultzs’ “How to Sup With Your Pup” could teach you how to bring your furry friend along! “How to Paddle a Kayak: The 90 Minute Guide to Master Kayaking and Learn to Paddle Like a Pro,” by Scott Parsons, will show you how to have fun safely while kayaking.
Whitewater rafting would be more exciting, and the library has a number of guidebooks available, such as “The Ultimate Guide to Whitewater Rafting and River Camping” by Molly Absolon. However, it is recommended that you bring a highly experienced leader or certified trained professional with you whenever you embark on a whitewater rafting trip.
There are plenty of more relaxing ways to enjoy the local rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.
In “Through Swimming Science: Optimizing Training and Performance,” John G. Mullen provides a practical guide on how to get the most out of a workout.
Bonnie Tsui wrote about the personal and communal appeals of swimming in “Why We Swim.” You could read her book to learn more about historical and global connections to water. J
oin us for the “Rollin’ on the River” family bike ride, on Saturday, July 23 for a relaxing ride along the Connect Trail.
If you would like to go fly fishing, you could join us for Learn to Flyfish: Flycasting Lessons with Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Friday, June 17, or the Fly Tying Workshop with the Colorado Canyons Association on Friday, June 24. You could also check out “The Orvis Guide to Leaders, Knots, and Tippets: A Detailed, Streamside Field Guide to Leader Constructions, Fly-Fishing Knots, Tippets, and More,” by Tom Rosebauer, for instructions. Marty Bartholomew’s “Flyfisher’s Guide to Colorado” would be helpful when deciding where to go fishing.
The library has numerous resources to help you enjoy the great outdoors, whether that’s fishing, swimming, or any other activity that interests you. You can stop by the library to learn more about our materials, or call Adult Services, at 970-249-9656 ext. 3, to learn more about our events and register for them.
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.