LIBRARY: Barking up the right tree — Reading to Rover returns

A child reads to a Morningstar Therapy dog at the library in 2022. Reading to Rover has returned to the library.

 (Courtesy photo)

Man’s best friend, what would we do without them? Their wagging tails, furry little faces, the sheer joy expressed in those four-legged bodies when you come home after they wrote mental diary entries of how you have been gone for years (read: hours).

I am at the total whim of my dear pup Butter. She is the boss, with a strict schedule that she must maintain involving walks at exactly 7:30 a.m./noon/6:30 p.m. every day and a very important petting quota that I never seem to achieve no matter how long she has had her belly rubbed. My life and mental health revolves around this 20-pound spoiled princess.



