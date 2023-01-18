LIBRARY: Barking up the right tree — Reading to Rover returns

Man’s best friend, what would we do without them? Their wagging tails, furry little faces, the sheer joy expressed in those four-legged bodies when you come home after they wrote mental diary entries of how you have been gone for years (read: hours).
I am at the total whim of my dear pup Butter. She is the boss, with a strict schedule that she must maintain involving walks at exactly 7:30 a.m./noon/6:30 p.m. every day and a very important petting quota that I never seem to achieve no matter how long she has had her belly rubbed. My life and mental health revolves around this 20-pound spoiled princess.
Dogs are also readily trained to do many sorts of jobs. Cop dogs, service dogs, and even therapy dogs. This is where I make a meaningful announcement that will excite the masses.
This past fall, a particular program took a break for reassessment. It was a good break to figure out what dates and times may work better, and for our friends to train some new dogs into their organization. The stars have aligned and stated that a grand return must be made.
Oh yes oh yes, Reading to Rover is back, baby!
By the time you are reading this, patron of the paper, we would have already had at least two Rover events. Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. our friends from Morningstar Therapy Dogs will come in with the Pooch of Honor. These dogs love nothing more than to say hello!
Reading to Rover is a program practiced in libraries and schools all over the country, a space for children to be free of judgment as they spend time with trained therapy dogs. For many, this time is spent reading aloud to the dog, practicing literacy skills with a dog relieves pressure from having to perform well while also creating a relaxing atmosphere.
Rover isn’t strictly for our readers. These are therapy dogs, of course, trained to provide companionship and emotional relief. Morningstar visits all kinds of places, from schools to senior facilities, providing joy and comfort to all who participate. This too is what is provided in their visits to our library.
Dogs are excellent in helping socialization; their naturally social demeanors mean kids who are anxious or young enough to not have had much animal experience also get major benefits from participating in this program. Despite the title, Reading to Rover is not just for reading, but for quality time as well.
I cannot explain to you, unless in your experience you know exactly what I mean, how much that little dog of mine holds me together. I love reading to her, seeing her little blank stare knowing absolutely nothing but “why aren’t you petting me” is going on in her tiny head.
Reading to Rover is a gift of a program for all kids, providing an encouraging and secure place for them to explore their feelings and practice their literacy away from peer pressure. It’s a space for parents and littles to connect with the kindness of another living thing. Children of all ages are welcome, and the dogs cannot wait to see you soon.
Nancy Nightingale is a Youth Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St.
