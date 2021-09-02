Do you know how to spot a queen bee in a hive? Can you identify bear scat? Were you aware that author Gary Paulsen got stuck in a train’s toilet when he was 5?
Thanks to this year’s animal-themed teen and adult summer reading programs, entitled Tales & Tails, readers were treated to these fascinating facts and more. It was a summer filled with bees, books, animals, art, adventures, and, of course, prizes.
Free copies of “Becoming Wild: How Animal Cultures Raise Families, Create Beauty, and Achieve Peace” by Carl Safina, a book showcasing the ways animals create culture and pass down traditions among their communities, were distributed to adults.
Adults displayed their creativity, in addition to their reading prowess, through a series of activities and contests. Dozens of community members received birdhouse kits, to support a little more human-wildlife connection, not to mention artistry, in everyday life.
A Colorado and Utah State Parks photo contest encouraged participants to appreciate the beauty around us and to see that beauty through others’ eyes. Master gardener and arborist of CSU Tri River Extension, Linda Corwine, led a hugely informative and wildly popular event on pruning and caring for large trees, an event so useful that the questions extended an hour beyond its scheduled time.
A live hive inspection and information session with beekeepers from Homestead in the Hood capped off summer programming for adults and took aspiring beekeepers inside a hive to wonder at the workings of the critical pollinators.
At July’s end, two lucky summer reading enthusiasts were chosen from the grand prize raffle, one going home with a Cast Iron Cooking prize pack and the other with a Day at the Beach prize pack.
On the teen front, reading and creating combined for an all-senses extravaganza (that included a lot of cute animal photos); 136 teens registered for the program; 249 book reviews were submitted, and four grand prize raffle buckets overflowed with tickets.
The Teen(ish) Book Club voted on and read Gary Paulsen’s “Gone to the Woods” and traced the challenging childhood of the author, known for his books on wilderness survival, from an often-neglectful home in Chicago to a homestead in the North Woods to experiences farther afield. Teen(ish) Trivia featured a special all-animal edition, in which we discovered bighorn sheep have four-part stomachs and 20% of participants have seen a mountain lion at some point in their lives.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife closed the summer programming with a Scats and Tracks talk, teaching participants how to find signs of everything from bobcats to elk. In online contests, over 50 photos and works of art were submitted for the Animal Photo Contest and Animal-Inspired Art Contest.
Bison, alligators, exhausted mother cats, Mary (of Mary Had a Little Lamb) in a post-apocalyptic setting, manga-inspired dogs: the contest entries were an incredible array of artistry and personality, and two winners for each contest were chosen by a group of teen judges.
Contest winners Megan Waxler, Carissa Trask, Piper Johnson, and Angela Kelly received gift cards to local businesses as prizes, and the entire summer extravaganza ended with grand prize drawings for pool party, art adventure, picnic in the park and wildlife viewing prize packs.
Already library staff are anticipating and planning for next year’s summer reading program, hoping to build on successes and incorporate new initiatives. (Think more books, more art, more reviews, more fun.) In the meantime, the fall program roster is filling up and new books keep arriving, so hopefully no one will be at a loss for something to do or something new to learn until next summer’s adventure!
Amy Dickinson is Teen Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.