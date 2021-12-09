The days are getting shorter and the weather is getting colder, and some days it’s just too much effort to round up the whole family and leave the house. But did you know that you can get library books without having to step foot outside? You can access e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines and even comics anytime by downloading Libby to your phone or tablet.
Do you prefer the feeling of holding an actual book? No problem! Request your items for delivery, and we will bring them straight to your front door every week.
Now, with all these books available to you whenever you want, what should you read to help chase the winter blues away?
For those looking for something traditional to read with the whole family, a classic is the perfect choice for cozying up next to the fireplace this holiday season.
One of my personal favorites, “Little Women” (ages 8+), is full of relatable characters. Marmee, the hard working mother trying to do her best raising four daughters; Meg, the responsible daughter who wishes for luxury; Jo, the strong willed daughter and aspiring writer; Amy, the artistic daughter and hopeless romantic; Beth, the quiet and introverted daughter who loves music and playing the piano; and Laurie, the charming boy next door.
It is truly a heartwarming story of family, love, generosity, and staying true to yourself that just so happens to both start and end at Christmas time.
For those longing for an escape from the cold, you might prefer a summer setting to remind yourself that warmer days will return.
“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (ages 12+) follows four best friends: Carmen the strong-willed leader, Tibby the sarcastic rebel, Bridget the athletic party girl, and Lena the shy artist; who sadly have to spend their summer apart for the first time ever. A magical pair of pants discovered at a thrift shop represents the close bond the girls have as friends and helps them to feel close even while they are apart. This book is about overcoming difficulties through the power of friendship and recognizing that what makes us different is what makes us strong.
For those looking for inspiration and things to do, you might want to look into the many crafting and writing books in our collection.
“Project Kid: 100 Ingenious Crafts for Family Fun” (ages 3+) is a great book to get you started with fun DIY projects using everyday items. You can make something to decorate your home or to give as a gift!
“Show me a story: 40 Craft Projects and Activities to Spark Children’s Storytelling” (ages 5-12) combines crafting and storytelling in a way that is sure to get those creative juices flowing on a cold winter day.
Nothing beats creating something out of nothing with your own two hands, especially when you can do it together as a family.
Whatever you choose, cold weather is definitely better with books. To find out how to access the library’s electronic resources on Libby or to request an item for delivery, visit our website or give us a call at 970-249-9656. Until then, stay warm and happy reading!
Elizabeth Cook is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.