Good news with the library returning to full pre-pandemic hours beginning June 1.
The Montrose Regional Library will be open seven days per week, from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.; 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 — 5 p.m. Sunday.
Staff is very excited to be able to serve you in the manner we were accustomed to doing. We want to thank you for your patience in bearing with us through the pandemic. Due to recent guidance from the CDC, the district will be putting furniture back in place, returning all of our collections, including newspapers and magazines, and opening up our study room.
Once we establish our full hours, district staff will be turning our attention to in-person programming. The library has three programming seasons each year, winter/spring, summer, and fall. Winter/spring, which we are just finishing up, runs from the first of the year until about June first. On June first we begin our biggest programming season, the summer. This runs until the end of August. Beginning in September is our fall programming season.
Since summer reading is our most extensive season, we begin planning for it around November of the prior year. November of 2020 we had no idea what the summer of 2021 would be like in terms of COVID-19, what would be allowed and how people would be feeling about the pandemic so we planned conservatively for a virtual summer reading program like we provided last year.
All of our plans, purchases and supplies for a virtual program are in place and then came the sudden changes in mask and social distancing requirements. With all of this preparation and planning, staff can’t just pivot immediately and so we are looking to introduce in person programming where we can and still deliver the summer reading program we have prepared.
By the fall, should all continue to go well, the district should be able to implement something near our normal in-person programming. That is our intention and our plan.
In the meantime I hope you will enjoy the programming we are able to offer you and that you will make use of all of the hard work staff has done to bring these activities to you.
Thanks to the hard work of you, our patrons, the staff, management and the Board of Trustees of the Montrose Regional Library District we didn’t have a single outbreak of COVID-19 at any of our facilities. We will continue to monitor public health issues, but hopefully the worst is behind us.
Paul Paladino is the Montrose Regional Library District director.
