Library brings in world-traveled songwriter to discuss peace, unity

Montrose Regional Library’s summer programming this year revolves around the theme of All Together Now: centering on diversity, equality and compassion.
As part of this message, the library is bringing in songwriter, speaker and author David LaMotte for multiple workshops and events next week.
As a fan of LaMotte for decades — and as someone who’s been to four of his concerts — MRL youth services librarian James Stetson thought as a speaker he was “a good fit for this time in our part of our state.”
Stetson says there have been “some disapproving voices” when it comes to the library’s public programming, but he wants to see if LaMotte “could come in and provide his perspective on equality and social justice and seeking out peace.”
MRL not only tries to advocate for peace and unity during this year’s summer programming, continued Stetson, but all year long.
While LaMotte is an entertainer with more than 30 years experience, Stetson says he has focused the last 20 years of his career on advocating for movements such as racial equality, cultural equality and clean water.
Aside from releasing 13 albums, LaMotte has also published three books, two of which are illustrated children’s books. He has toured all 50 states and across five continents.
When Stetson first reached out, he says there was this “freak out moment” where he had to calm himself down and prepare himself for the possibility that LaMotte would to decline the invitation.
Luckily, the librarian had nothing to worry about. After a few logistics, such as scheduling and finding a flight to Montrose, everything “fell into place.”
LaMotte will be at the library June 5-6 for four separate events.
First, Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the library’s meeting room, LaMotte will host a condensed version of his world view workshop.
“He provides instruction on how to engage with people who disagree with you,” shared the librarian on what to expect out of this event.
The workshop, geared towards teenagers and adults, will also share how to build a stronger community base for goals or decision making, whether for political activism or because “you all have the same vision or dream.”
Later that day, at 1 p.m., LaMotte will host a songwriters workshop for pre-teens and teenagers. This workshop — which will help attendees learn and develop their craft — only has 25 slots, so registration is required.
To register, go to the library’s website or call 970-249-9656 to talk to teen services.
At 6 p.m. that evening there will be a family concert where LaMotte will “share a lot of his songs both old and new.” Depending on weather conditions, this concert will be held outside of the library.
The following morning at 10 a.m. a collaborative story time will be given by LaMotte and MRL in the library meeting room.
Here the songwriter will read one of his kids books before giving another concert. Unlike Monday’s concert, priority will be given to kids, then any adults with children will be allowed to come in if space permits.
“All of these events are free, and at this point we only have one program that we are asking folks to register for ahead of time,” explained Stetson.
While only one program requires registration, MRL expects a huge turnout and suggests that you arrive early to any of the events.
LaMotte will also have some of his books and materials available for purchase at the different events next week.
The library’s summer programming leads up to their Unity Fair on July 27, which is also the celebration of 25 years at the library’s current location at 320 S. Second St.; the library was previously located at the old Montrose police station.