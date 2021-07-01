Happy 245th birthday, USA! Celebrating the nation’s birthday this weekend with friends and family may get you thinking about what, as John F. Kennedy so famously stated, “you can do for your country.” Civic duty can take many forms and occur on many levels. In the spirit of thinking and acting locally, one of the easiest ways to exercise your civic abilities is by engaging yourself at the local level.
If you are thinking of getting involved in local issues, the first step is to decide how you want to participate. Not sure where to start? Ask what your library can do for you! The library has books and resources that can help you take the first step towards making a difference in your community, no matter what your interests are. The following suggestions are meant to give just a few examples of how you can get involved.
Meet your neighbors with “Population: 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time” by Michael Perry.
Building community can be as easy as meeting the people next door. Author Michael Perry got to know just about everyone in his home town of 485 people by volunteering as an EMT. After being away for a decade, Perry comes to find that the best way to make a place feel like home is by investing your time in connecting with the people around you.
Join the local food movement with “Start a Community Food Garden: The Essential Handbook” by LaManda Joy.
There is nothing that brings people together like food. Joy’s guide covers everything from garden design, to fundraising, to four-season management. “Growing a Garden City” by Jeremy Smith is another great resource for learning more about civic gardening. Check out “Coming Home to Eat: The Pleasures and Politics of Local Foods” for even more local food knowledge.
Learn how Montrose made a new home for returning veterans with “Home of the Brave” by Donna Bryson.
Colorado journalist Donna Bryson tells the story of people in Montrose who saw a need to help returning veterans reintegrate into civilian life. They created the Welcome Home Montrose program (now known as the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans) and touched the lives of veterans and civilians alike. A moving tribute to what is possible when people come together to make a difference for others in their community.
Kids, make a difference with “Be the Change: The Future is in Your Hands” by Eunice Moyle.
This book will get kids thinking about what issues matter to them, and provides actionable steps they can follow to do real work on these issues. It also provides many ideas for fun creative projects to promote civic-minded actions and events.
Represent your constituents with “The Campaign Manager: Running and Winning Local Elections” by Catherine Shaw.
Author Catherine Shaw writes from experience: she is a three-time mayor of Ashland, Oregon. This book explains the nitty gritty of how to run for a seat in local government. Check out “Of Bears and Ballots: an Alaskan Adventure in Small-Town Politics” to read about author Heather Lende’s experience serving as a local representative.
The first step on any journey is often the most challenging. But remember, we didn’t choose to go to the moon because it was easy! From getting to know your neighbors to running for a local government office, any project of any size is worth your time and energy. Visit us in-person or at our online catalog to find even more resources that can help you realize your vision for your community.
John Arenas is an adult services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
