Did you know that Hispanic settlers founded the oldest continuously occupied town in Colorado, San Luis? Colorado has a rich Hispanic history that continues to play a defining role in the state’s cultural heritage. In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, here is a very brief introduction to the Hispanic history of Colorado. Also, find out how that history is still being written today here in Montrose!
Early Spanish explorations in New SpainEarly Hispanic presence in Colorado came in the form of Spanish expeditions from New Mexico into the San Luis Valley, beginning in the 1600s. In western Colorado, two of the best-known expeditions were those of Juan Maria de Rivera, in 1765, and the two Franciscan priests Francisco Atanasio Dominguez and Silvestre Velez de Escalante, in 1776. Both expeditions paved the way towards the establishment of the north branch of the Old Spanish Trail trade route connecting Santa Fe and Los Angeles, part of which ran through the Western Slope.
Another consequence of Spanish exploration in Colorado was the first contact of many Native American tribes with non-native peoples. This would begin a long history of struggle between the two groups, reaching its infamous climax in the American Indian Wars and the forced removal of Native Americans, including the Utes of western Colorado, from much of their ancestral lands.
From New Spain to the Chicano movementMexico won independence and control of New Spain in 1821, only to cede vast amounts of territory to the United States following the Mexican-American War in 1848, including western and southern Colorado. Most of eastern Colorado and the Front Range was part of the 1803 Louisiana Purchase.
Hispanic immigration to Colorado had already begun when the territory was part of Mexico, primarily with Hispano settlers moving into the San Luis Valley from New Mexico. Immigration accelerated after Colorado gained statehood in 1876 with the rise of railroads, mining, industry and agriculture, all of which benefitted from Mexican labor.
With increasing immigration came a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment throughout the country. This, along with a fluctuating demand for labor, resulted in significant movement to and from Mexico over the first half of the twentieth century. Notable examples include immigration to meet the need for agricultural labor during and after World War II under the Bracero Program, countered by mass deportations and repatriations during the Great Depression and under Operation Wetback in the 1950s.
Hispanic social and political movements formed to advocate for civil and labor rights, setting the stage for the Chicano Movement of the 1960s and 70s. Begun by activists in Denver before spreading across the country, the Chicano Movement advocated for social and political change as well as a new vision for Mexican-American culture and identity.
Hispanic heritage in MontroseToday, about 20% of the population of both the state of Colorado and Montrose identifies as Hispanic or Latino. Tortilla Flats, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city, is home to a deep-rooted Hispanic community that helped found the Mexican American Development Association and La Raza Park. Upcoming historic preservation efforts through the City of Montrose’s Historic Preservation Commission will seek to document historic resources in the neighborhood and determine their potential for official historic designation.
Learn more about Colorado’s cultural heritageDespite the brevity of this overview of Colorado’s Hispanic history, there is much more you can discover about the rich cultural heritage of our state. Visit the library to learn even more about the past, present, and future of Hispanic heritage in Colorado!
John Arenas is an Adult Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.
