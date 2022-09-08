LIBRARY: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the library

As the weather cools and the leaves begin to fall, the library is ready for another fun filled season! One of the things we’re really excited about is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. From Sept. 15 — Oct. 15, our country observes and celebrates the vast diaspora of histories, cultures, contribution, and importance of Latinx people in the U.S. and those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.
First up, we have Lotería Game Nights, where everyone is welcomed to drop by and learn to play the game. Lotería is a Mexican game (think Bingo!) with deep cultural roots that date back to the 1700s. Rather than focusing on numbers to fill a game card, Lotería focuses on the image called. Interested in learning to play this traditional game? Join us on Sept. 15 and Oct. 12th at 4:30 p.m in the Library’s meeting room to play and win prizes!
Next, we’ll be hosting a family friendly movie night! Join us at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 atin the library’s meeting room for our Coco with Cocoa program, featuring Disney’s beloved Coco with hot chocolate and Mexican treats. If you have a camping chair, feel free to bring it with you for maximum comfort.
At the end of September, with the support of the Friends of the Montrose Library, we are so honored to host a young adult author who packs a whole lot of feelings in her books and gives us A+ Latinx representation. Crystal Maldonado is the author of two young adult books, “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega” and “No Filter and Other Lies.”
Maldonado’s work centers Latinx main characters who navigate through familial relationships, identity, friendship, love, and self-acceptance in our contemporary world. Her first novel, “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega” was named a New England Book Award Winner and an NPR Best Book of the Year, among other accolades. The recently published “No Filter and Other Lies” already has been named a Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection.
We have a full slate of programming on Sept. 28, where Maldonado will be in our community. The first event will be held at Montrose High School, where Maldonado will present to a group of students. MHS students may recognize the author name as I hear it was required/recommended summer reading (yes, this was our doing … #sorrynotsorry).
Then, at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s meeting room, our Teen(ish) Book Club is hosting a special edition where Crystal Maldonado will join us in person! If you are interested in geeking out about books and getting the behind-the-scenes details, register to join at bit.ly/mrldteen. Recommended for 13+. Every participant will get a copy of one of Maldonado’s books.
Lastly, we’ll end our day with a writing workshop, led by the author. Maldonado will specifically present on how to write for a young adult audience. The workshop will include writing exercises. If you’re interested in honing your craft, stay tuned for more information on this evening’s event on our Website, Facebook, and Instagram pages.
We’ll also have displays all month long celebrating Latinx voices throughout the library. Not sure where they are? Ask a librarian and we’ll be more than happy to show you and talk about our favorites!
Addy Ascencio is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
