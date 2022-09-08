LIBRARY: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the library

Author Crystal Maldonado's work is featured at Montrose Regional Library during Hispanic Heritage Month. Maldonado is slated for a stop in Montrose. (Courtesy photo)

As the weather cools and the leaves begin to fall, the library is ready for another fun filled season! One of the things we’re really excited about is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. From Sept. 15 — Oct. 15, our country observes and celebrates the vast diaspora of histories, cultures, contribution, and importance of Latinx people in the U.S. and those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

First up, we have Lotería Game Nights, where everyone is welcomed to drop by and learn to play the game. Lotería is a Mexican game (think Bingo!) with deep cultural roots that date back to the 1700s. Rather than focusing on numbers to fill a game card, Lotería focuses on the image called. Interested in learning to play this traditional game? Join us on Sept. 15 and Oct. 12th at 4:30 p.m in the Library’s meeting room to play and win prizes!



