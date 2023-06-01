LIBRARY: Changing the world through song

I grew up attending summer camps as a kid, whether they were at the YMCA, a Scout camp or a church camp. Each one was fun, awkward and engaging with longer, more involved trips the older I got.
The latter of those sort of summertime events is where I first met a musician from Black Mountain, North Carolina, David LaMotte. It was the mid – 1990s and this person had made a name for himself, singing folksy world music with a touch of spirituality. The first concert I saw him at was full of positive energy as he greeted audience members by name and dialogued with the auditorium full of teenagers.
Fast-forward three decades and several other venues where I have seen David perform, teach and inspire and I still find his soothing energy and hopeful messages act like a balm to my soul. So when this summer’s public library theme came up, All Together Now, I thought that David’s experience and expertise would be an incredible fit.
But in case you are not familiar with Montrose Regional Library’s Summer Library Adventure, here’s some backstory on that as well as why I am beyond thrilled to invite you to share some time with this incredible human being!
Each summer, your local library brings in talented authors, artists, musicians and entertainers as part of the Summer Library Adventure. This June is no exception, as the Montrose Regional Library is proud to present a series of programs by someone who ticks off all of the aforementioned boxes. David LaMotte is a world-renowned speaker and peace advocate, folk music musician and book author. He has traveled the globe several times over giving concerts, seminars and workshops and he will bring his positivity, mellow voice and passion for social justice to Montrose.
Adults and teens can join us Monday, June 5, for a World Changers workshop that morning and preteens and teens can learn tips and tricks about songwriting from David that afternoon. Then everyone is welcome to unwind and enjoy a musical concert Monday evening.
Finally, on Tuesday morning June 6, David will wrap things up for us with a fun children’s program centered on community-building, music and joy. Set your calendars and plan to spend some time with us and David as we learn, laugh and grow together!
James Stetson is a Youth Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.
