LIBRARY: Changing the world through song

Singer and speaker David LaMotte will be at Montrose Regional Library June 5 and 6. (Courtesy photo)

I grew up attending summer camps as a kid, whether they were at the YMCA, a Scout camp or a church camp. Each one was fun, awkward and engaging with longer, more involved trips the older I got.

The latter of those sort of summertime events is where I first met a musician from Black Mountain, North Carolina, David LaMotte. It was the mid – 1990s and this person had made a name for himself, singing folksy world music with a touch of spirituality. The first concert I saw him at was full of positive energy as he greeted audience members by name and dialogued with the auditorium full of teenagers.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?