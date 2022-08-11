LIBRARY: Citizen scientists read the river

In mid-July, a couple dozen young people and I learned how to calculate, roughly, the average current speed of the Uncompahgre River using only our strides, meter sticks, oranges, and a timer.
We learned that macroinvertebrates such as midges, mayflies, and aquatic leeches can tell us important information about the health of a water source, due to their differing levels of tolerance – or intolerance – to pollution. We used a dissolved oxygen probe. We measured pH levels. We saw a tiny pump that allows one to sample the contents of a fish’s stomach, which again provides important clues as to the aquatic ecosystem.
Reading the river was not your typical version of “summer reading,” but it was awesome.
Led by Peak science teacher Doug Eccher, Outer Range educators Kiersten Kreider, Keely Vaughan, and Audrey Erickson, and some incredibly generous volunteers, we engaged in a half-day of citizen science, exploring and documenting important data points on a vital water source in Montrose.
Citizen science, for those who (like me) might be new to the term, is a type of participatory scientific research, conducted by curious everyday people and typically shared with both the public and professional scientists, all working together in a common sphere or on a common problem.
The data our group collected on the Uncompahgre River will be on display in the library throughout August. (SPOILER: the Uncompahgre River at Riverbottom Park scored highly in terms of health, based on results collected in the macroinvertebrate study on July 14.) Those who visit the library can view samples of aquatic insects collected, attempt to identify the macroinvertebrates using a microscope, explore what the presence of those insects might indicate about the river and take home a kit to engage in some citizen science of their own. Data from citizen scientists who report their findings back to the library will be added to the display.
Inspiration for additional citizen science projects, whether monitoring the night sky, identifying mushrooms, or gauging rainfall, is everywhere. In book form, try “The Citizen Science Guide for Families,” “The Field Guide to Citizen Science: How You Can Contribute to Scientific Research and Make a Difference” (in e-book), or “In Search of Mycotopia: Citizen Science, Fungi Fanatics, and the Untapped Potential of Mushrooms.”
If you’re ready to get hands-on, check out a Dark Sky Meter from the library’s collection of kits, report back on light pollution in various areas, and learn more about efforts to preserve dark skies, thanks to a collaboration with Colorado Canyons Association.
Don a birdwatching backpack, also available through the library’s collection of kits, to share your bird sightings with fellow library goers or prepare for the Great Backyard Bird Count (birdcount.org), a citizen science project begun in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society.
Data you collect in that realm could even form part of the Macaulay Library, whose marvelous online archive contains over 40,000,000 photos, videos, and audio clips, many from participatory scientists. Listen to thousands of bird species, from the chirps of the Fiery Topaz to the warble of the Baudo Oropendola.
For me, the most exciting part of this recent foray into citizen science was seeing how naturally young people occupied the role. Every participant was engaged and curious, whether calculating stride length, fly casting, or gathering insects in a net.
This type of education, led by educators committed to hands-on, meaningful experience grounded in real-world matters of consequence (in this case, water quality), almost inherently aroused everyone’s interest and commitment.
The river came alive as an entity, filled with unknown dimensions and home to insects, fish, and plants, and science was the avenue for us more fully to understand, appreciate, and respect that.
Amy Dickinson is Teen Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone