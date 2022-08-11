LIBRARY: Citizen scientists read the river

There are ways to read rivers — and books at the library to help you. (Courtesy photo/Amy Dickinson)

In mid-July, a couple dozen young people and I learned how to calculate, roughly, the average current speed of the Uncompahgre River using only our strides, meter sticks, oranges, and a timer.

We learned that macroinvertebrates such as midges, mayflies, and aquatic leeches can tell us important information about the health of a water source, due to their differing levels of tolerance – or intolerance – to pollution. We used a dissolved oxygen probe. We measured pH levels. We saw a tiny pump that allows one to sample the contents of a fish’s stomach, which again provides important clues as to the aquatic ecosystem.



