When I came on aboard here at the Montrose Regional Library in April of 2020, I was fortunate to be asked to take over acting as a liaison to the well-established Montrose Library Book Club. I considered myself lucky because I was looking for a way to get connected with the community, and the library patrons, specifically, and was always jealous of friends and family members who were part of a book club.
At best guess, this book club has been in existence for more than 20 years and is going strong to this day, with new members joining continuously. Currently, we have approximately 25 active members. Some of our members have been with the club for more than 10 years! Many friendships have been formed over common interests and the love of books.
I can personally attest to Book Club Saturday being my favorite day of the month as I highly anticipate seeing familiar faces and engaging in lively discussions with the other members. It never fails that I leave the meetings knowing something that I didn’t know before or having opened my mind to a new way of thinking about a particular subject.
The Montrose Library Book Club meets monthly, typically on the first Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. here at the library (320 S. Second St.). Most meetings are held in the library’s meeting room but we have been known to meet al fresco and in front of the fireplace in the library.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the library, the book club quickly pivoted to an online platform via Zoom. While attendance went down, we still had great discussions and looked forward to “seeing” each other and to have a sense of normalcy during chaotic times.
As we move forward, we hope to remain meeting in person, but at least now we have the tools necessary to offer a virtual option, if needed. In addition, we have the ability to use conference calling for a hybrid approach for any members not physically able to join us.
Once a year, in August, the book club members meet to suggest books to be read over the next year and then vote on favorite titles. A list is then compiled and discussion leaders are chosen. Usually, the person who recommended the book is the one to lead the discussion which leads to some passionate and well-planned discussions.
For the 2021-2022 year, there is a diverse selections of books on the calendar. If you stop by the Reference Desk, you will find a beautifully done flyer that lists all of the titles, dates of the meetings, discussion leaders and a synapsis of the book. The library’s website also will have the dates of meetings listed on the Events Calendar and our Facebook page will have posts about upcoming meetings.
Here’s a glimpse at just a few of the titles being showcased in the year ahead:
In November, we will be discussing Mary Shelley’s classic, “Frankenstein,” a perfect book to be reading and discussing after Halloween.
In April of 2022, in collaboration with the NEA Big Read: Montrose programs, the book club will be undertaking two books. “Jack London: An American Life,” by E. Labor, a biography about the very interesting life of author London, and “Call of the Wild” by London. The library selected “Call of the Wild and Other Stories” as the title for the NEA Big Read. You’ll see lots of programming coming up that is tied to this book and the overall theme of the great outdoors.
And finally, in September of 2022, we will be tackling “A Life on Our Planet,” by Sir David Attenborough. While this book is biographical in nature, it also talks about Attenborough’s travels around the world, his animal encounters, and perspective on the planet we call home.
So, if any of these books sound interesting and you’d like the chance to commune with other book lovers, we’d love to have you join us as new members are always welcome! Truly, the more, the merrier! Send an email to me at lmclean@montroselibrary.org to join the mailing list.
Laura McLean is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library. She is currently reading “The House in the Cerulean Sea,” by TJ Klune.
