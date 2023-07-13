My first book clubs were impromptu lunch table book clubs at Bowie Elementary School, when fellow animal book nerds and I would gravitate to each other to discuss how we’d read “Where the Red Fern Grows” or “Big Red” for the twelfth time and still cried. Sometimes I would bring the genealogical chart I created depicting the Irish Setters I planned to raise. The names, Little Red, Bandit Red, borrowed heavily from the aforementioned series.
According to Joey Hollingsworth, who I saw again sometime in my late 20s, I always had mayonnaise on my teeth. These book clubs served more as fan clubs but stoked in me the idea that books shared can increase exponentially the pleasure and rewards of reading.
When Harry Potter was released, I had just started college and was more concerned with pretending to understand “Gravity’s Rainbow” than in understanding this wizard book that had ignited a thrill in millions, right around when people began accusing the internet of destroying reading. Fifteen years later, I found myself in a teacher book club devoted entirely to Harry Potter.
These were marathon book clubs, and though I never viscerally lived and loved the Harry Potter series, as many young people did, I adored spending hours with people diving into minute details and using the books as platforms to discuss their lives, social issues, and personal philosophies. Under the guise of learning more about the books, I actually learned more about others and myself. Books reveal, and book clubs can catalyze that.
For instance, I’m not really into science fiction. Except, in a book club last year, I read the first book in Octavia Butler’s “Lilith's Brood” series, then finished the series independently and went directly to the person who had recommended it for more suggestions.
On my own, I likely never would have chosen a book with a plot based partially on alien contact. I had some idea about myself and my interests that was untrue, or at least unformed.
Now, the Lilith’s Brood series, Ted Chiang’s short stories, and Mary Doria Russell’s “The Sparrow” are among my favorites. Apparently, I am kind of into science fiction. Apparently, I shall continue learning about myself indefinitely.
Perhaps my favorite book clubs are those with detractors: the people who threw the book across the room in frustration, the people who almost couldn’t finish. The detractors ask the best, most cutting questions, and they often push everyone else into more rigorously and clearly defining what the book might have to offer. Divergence of opinion makes me think more deeply or open my mind more widely.
I also love when book clubs force me to embrace a beginner mindset. Thanks to a library book club collaboration with Montrose Center for Arts, I, who have never studied, practiced, or read much about visual art, now know a little about the high-end art market, Ai Weiwei’s provocative installations, and the revolutionary works of Artemisia Gentileschi. That’s all thanks to the Inner Covers book club and the fascinating perspectives of the people who attend.
This is not to disavow the great power and comfort of the book club in which no one actually reads the book. Any of us lifelong book clubbers know the club I mean. Every single person earnestly votes for a book and earnestly checks out that book from the library and earnestly puts that book on their night table and earnestly insists, up to the actual minute the book club begins, that they will read the book. Upon arrival, all sheepishly admit they didn’t read and that the book club is really more about hanging out.
I love book clubs for providing a structure and external reason to gather, an easy way to get to know new people. Fundamentally, book clubs are as much about interaction as they are about books. If it takes a book club to create spaces to join together, so be it.
Whether you are 9 or 90, the library could have a book club for you, or a meeting room where you can host your book club, or a catalog of the Colorado State Library’s book club sets, or just some enthusiastic staff members with whom you can share recommendations fromyourbook club. To all the book clubs out there, whether or not you even read the book, you have my heart.
Amy Dickinson is head of Teen Services at the Montrose Regional Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone