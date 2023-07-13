My first book clubs were impromptu lunch table book clubs at Bowie Elementary School, when fellow animal book nerds and I would gravitate to each other to discuss how we’d read “Where the Red Fern Grows” or “Big Red” for the twelfth time and still cried. Sometimes I would bring the genealogical chart I created depicting the Irish Setters I planned to raise. The names, Little Red, Bandit Red, borrowed heavily from the aforementioned series.

According to Joey Hollingsworth, who I saw again sometime in my late 20s, I always had mayonnaise on my teeth. These book clubs served more as fan clubs but stoked in me the idea that books shared can increase exponentially the pleasure and rewards of reading.



