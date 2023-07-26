The poet William Butler Yeats once said, “There are no strangers here; only friends you haven’t met yet.”
At the Montrose Regional Library, we feel the same way about the people and organizations we collaborate with for programs and events throughout the year.
Some folks we have worked with for years, like the Montrose Botanic Gardens, the Montrose Recreation Center, Peer Kindness, MADA, Partners, or the Hispanic Affairs Project, while others are newer friends, such as Delta Pride, Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas, and the Montrose Children’s Museum.
Collaborations provide connections within our community that extend the capacity and reach of every organization involved; possibilities open that enable us to share resources while expanding services.
Whether you want to call it a friendship, a partnership, or a collaboration, they all breathe life into the library and broaden what the staff can provide the public we serve.
We would be remiss if did not mention one of our biggest supporters, the Friends of the Library.
These wonderful volunteers work tirelessly to sort donations received from the community and prepare them for sales, either for the short term in the library on the donation shelves or biannually at one of their bigger sales. The proceeds from their efforts fund many of the library’s programs and projects and we cannot thank them enough for all that they do.
As the library winds down another successful summer reading program, we have much to celebrate in the way of friendships. Indeed, the very theme this summer wasAll Together Now: Celebrating Unity, Friendship, and Kindnessand it could not have come at a better time as we celebrate the library’s 25thanniversary in this building.
To close out the festivities, the library would like to invite everyone to our closing event, The Unity Fair, on Thursday, July 27, from 5-7 p.m. on the east lawn where we will celebrate friends (old and new) with food, fun, and nostalgia.
Stop by and grab a panini or taco with Greens ‘N Grill or a shaved ice with the Polar Express Ice Cream Truck. Young patrons can listen to a story with members of the Teen Advisory Board (TAB) dressed as book characters while older kids can get messy with a paint project with the pre-teen art club.
Finally, we hope you take a moment to meet someone new at one of the many tables hosted by more than a dozen organizations from the area and perhaps share what you have learned with your friends, thereby increasing the network of goodwill.
Thank you all for a great summer!
Tina Meiners is head of Youth and Outreach Services at Montrose Regional Library.
