The library has a large, drab, textured surface that people often use for art – no, I am not referring to the sidewalks during summer programs. In the youth services area, a full wall by the picture books is dedicated for artwork displays.

For years, student art has been put there to showcase children’s creativity and what they might be learning from school. Water lilies by Monet and the starry nights of Van Gogh are but two of the hundreds of artistic styles represented on the library’s art wall.



