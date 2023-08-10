The library has a large, drab, textured surface that people often use for art – no, I am not referring to the sidewalks during summer programs. In the youth services area, a full wall by the picture books is dedicated for artwork displays.
For years, student art has been put there to showcase children’s creativity and what they might be learning from school. Water lilies by Monet and the starry nights of Van Gogh are but two of the hundreds of artistic styles represented on the library’s art wall.
Each month a schoolteacher or homeschool group will bring in art that their students have recently completed. That art is pinned up to the wall, because it is made of burlap and foam, without any damage to it and hangs there for all to see. The art is often accompanied by a description of what it is and who made it.
Librarians typically rotate the art from month to month for reasons of both time and access. Educators have to come in on their time off to display the artwork and that often means art is setup during evenings or weekends.
By keeping displays out for up to a month, it is less of a hassle to bring the artwork in and, BONUS, if you do not come in to take your artwork down at the month’s end, a librarian will gently take it down for you.
It is important to give ample time for children and their families to see the art on display. Those who put the art up often notify their students and school families where it is and how long it’ll be up, so when they come to the library then they can see it for themselves.
The joy we see on kids’ faces when they show their parents the art they have created in such a public place is wonderful!
“Wow, this is great!” you might say, “Is there a space where I can display my art?” Well, I am glad you asked, because the library has display cases open to the adults in the community for organizational advertisements as well as group and individual art. If you are interested in learning more about them, please contact the library and ask a circulation or reference librarian for help.
If you’re a kid who has some cool art, or other collections, to share then you can do that too! The display cases in the Children’s Department of the library are locked show-and-tell areas for our younger patrons to bring in all kinds of displays.
These are available to those who fill out a form, submit it to a Youth Services librarian, and can take a few months before it’s your turn – they are popular!
So, now that you know more about how the library promotes the arts in our community and encourages patrons to show off their creativity, consider filling a display case with artwork or a collection of your own.
Ask a Youth Services librarian if your school group would like to display some art for a month this coming school year on our artwall and help us celebrate the creativity present in our community.
James Stetson is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
