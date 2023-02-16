Imagine the person you love leading you by the hand. They tell you to close your eyes because they have a surprise for you. Your excitement builds as you enter a room and hear heavy curtains drawn open. Finally, the moment comes to open your eyes, and all around you is the largest library you have ever seen in your whole life! Your heart floods with joy as you envision a future sitting by the cozy fire and reading together.
Now, some of you may recognize this scene. It is from the Disney classic, “Beauty and the Beast,” and is in my opinion one of the most romantic scenes ever written.
Looking back, watching this movie on repeat was one of many signs of my growing love for books and reading. Do I think I am going to find myself in a castle someday with a prince and a giant library? Most likely not, but I do know of a magical place where I can find more books than I could ever read in this lifetime: the library.
Whether you are a small child, a young adult, or someone with a bit more life experience, the library has something for you. Drooling, teething babies and young kiddos alike enjoy things at the library including weekly story times, board books, and picture books. Early readers up through middle school may find themselves interested in leveled readers, chapter books, and programs like LEGO Club, Chess Club, and Art Club.
Middle schoolers may choose to split their time between the Marguerite H. Gill Children’s Room and the Teen Space, a designated area for teens with comfortable furniture picked out by the Teen Advisory Board. Here they can curl up with a book, play games, or study. Teens may also be interested in programs where they can hang out and meet new people like the Teen(ish) Book Club, Game Nights, and Lo-Fi Café.
There is so much for adults to enjoy at the library as well, whether you love science fiction, mysteries, graphic novels, or even video games! Join the Community Read or the monthly book club and chat with fellow book lovers, come to Crafternoon and create knitted or crocheted items to donate to local senior care facilities, or discuss global topics at Great Decisions.
So, next time you want to spread a little love or maybe just enjoy a little company, check out what is happening at the library and get involved! You might be surprised at the love you feel just by walking into a room full of books.
Elizabeth Cook is Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
