One of the things I appreciate most about summer is road trips. There’s something so freeing about setting out in my car for a new destination, looking out at the open highway in front of me, and feeling the worries of my daily grind drift farther and farther away behind me.
It seems nowadays, it’s becoming nearly impossible to escape that daily grind however. Technology just won’t let us break free. You absolutely, positively must have your phone with you everywhere, right? It bleeps to let you know you just got a new email: REI just sent another coupon. A politician wants you to know they are in danger of falling short in fundraising — help! Heck, nowadays you need an app just to reserve a camping spot in the wilderness.
When I was a kid, my favorite item on a road trip (many years before smartphones) was the Rand McNally Road Atlas. I could stare at a map for hours, planning a route in my head to the nearest national park, adding up the mileage with the chart at the bottom. Then I’d say “Dad, it’s only 7 hours to Carlsbad Caverns if we go this way!”
I miss that sense of adventure I got as a kid, just following a highway on a map to magical places I could only imagine. But I am thankful for my friend Libby. Who’s that, you say? It’s the one app in my phone that takes me to magical places again without interrupting every three minutes to show me an ad for car insurance or bleeping from a social media “like.” And with Libby, you can download your audiobooks, hit “airplane mode” and disconnect from the bleeping breaking news world we live in.
Before the pandemic came along, I always browsed the audiobooks on CD before hitting the road — and I still do occasionally. But the convenience of the app and the vast catalog of selections it opens up for me has been truly transformative. In the mood for some poetry? No problem. What about a good murder mystery in the style of Agatha Christie? Then Ruth Ware’s your gal, and I discovered her on Libby. But my favorite diversion when I’m on the road is the true story adventure.
And “oh, the places you’ll go!” to quote Dr. Seuss. I have hiked both the Pacific Crest Trail and the Appalachian Trail — well, not actually — by listening to Cheryl Strayed’s and Bill Bryson’s journey on Libby. Describing why he set out on the 2,190 mile Appalachian Trail, Bryson explained in “A Walk in the Woods,” “I wanted to see what was out there. All over America today people would be dragging themselves to work, stuck in traffic jams, wreathed in exhaust smoke. I was going for a walk in the woods. I was more than ready for this.” Me too Bill, me too.
And like Strayed in “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail,” I know what it’s like to seek nature in times of personal crisis and find oneself while surrounded by wilderness. “That my complicated life could be made so simple was astounding” — couldn’t have said it better myself. When I’m out on a long hike or camping somewhere, beyond the reach of civilization, “time ceases to have any meaning,” as Bryson describes. Life acquires a “neat simplicity” in total contrast to all the ordinary Mondays and Wednesdays on the calendar.
Listening to these journeys on Libby has that same effect for me, suspending time and taking me to a Zen sort of place. I may have miles to go until I reach my destination, but Libby takes me on a different voyage, powered by a story and built in my mind. What a great friend to bring along anywhere you go!
I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to hit airplane mode and start exploring.
Jonathan Heath is Communications Specialist at the Montrose Regional Library.
