One of the things I appreciate most about summer is road trips. There’s something so freeing about setting out in my car for a new destination, looking out at the open highway in front of me, and feeling the worries of my daily grind drift farther and farther away behind me. 

It seems nowadays, it’s becoming nearly impossible to escape that daily grind however. Technology just won’t let us break free. You absolutely, positively must have your phone with you everywhere, right? It bleeps to let you know you just got a new email: REI just sent another coupon. A politician wants you to know they are in danger of falling short in fundraising — help! Heck, nowadays you need an app just to reserve a camping spot in the wilderness.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?