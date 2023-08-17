The arrival of the Montrose Library’s new book bike has started some pretty interesting conversations between our partners, friends, and staff. Besides getting more books to more people, school visits, and micro fundraisers, we were curious about how these things were used in the past.
We found that mobile libraries, and the mobile librarians brave enough to staff them, have an interesting and storied past.
Here are some of the key milestones in the history of mobile libraries:
1859: The first Perambulating Library was introduced in Warrington, England.
1905: The first mobile library in the United States was introduced in Washington County, Maryland.
1917: The American Library Association establishes a Committee on Traveling Libraries.
1935: The WPA launches the Pack Horse Library Initiative.
1960s: The "heyday" of mobile libraries in the United States.
1970s: Mobile libraries begin to decline in popularity.
1990s: Mobile libraries make a comeback, thanks to new technology and changing demographics.
Today: There are still thousands of mobile libraries in operation around the world.
In the early days, mobile libraries were often used to reach people in rural areas who did not have easy access to libraries. And though reading rickshaws like ours are a relatively new phenomenon, over the years, all types of locomotion were utilized to haul books.
In fact, the Works Progress Administration (WPA) even created a special program called the Pack Horse Library Initiative, which used pack horses to deliver books to remote areas of Appalachia.
Historically, mobile libraries have been delivering all the benefits of books to soldiers on the front lines in every major military conflict since WWII. This is arguably one of the most successful and quite possibly the most appreciated forms of mobile libraries. In this case, they deliver hope and humanity to our brothers and sisters in arms.
However, as the years went by, mobile libraries began to show up in urban areas, schools, and even prisons.
In addition to their traditional role of providing books, mobile libraries are also increasingly being used to offer a variety of other services, such as computer access, internet browsing, and educational programming.
They play an important part promoting literacy and reading skills, and connecting people with their communities. This is especially true in those areas of our society that have had trouble accessing traditional libraries.
Mobile libraries have proved themselves to be a valuable (and lasting) resource to help provide access to information, learning, and opportunities for people of all ages. And so when you see the Montrose Regional Library’s reading rickshaw rolling through town give them a honk and a wave.
These libraries are a testament to the lasting power of books and the importance of libraries in bringing the information out of the digital cloud and into your neighborhood.
Where should we take the bike next? If you have any ideas about where we should “pedal” our library books (see what I did there?) or if you would like to request that the book bike pays a visit to your event or organization, we’d love to hear about it.
