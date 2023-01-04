I was weaned on Diet Coke and sugar-free Kool-Aid. I grew up in the 1980s in a household with two working parents. After school, my brother and I ran the neighborhood with other supervision-less kids and played our favorite game, Danger Zone.
Danger Zone involved visiting the sites of homes under construction and jumping across trenches in the yard, while blaring the song “Danger Zone” on a turquoise boombox.
My 1980s were an interesting, if unoriginal, time.
Suddenly we could watch music videos all day on TV. Cookies were “fat-free.” My brother wore jams. I wrote fan letters to Ann M. Martin. I found my mom’s copy of “The Shining,” had the best reading experience of my life, and didn’t sleep for weeks. Everyone knew which family in the neighborhood had an Atari. We held impromptu car washes so we could get money to buy jawbreakers.
This was, in part, my 1980s, a time of aspartame, unearned independence, and suspect hairstyles in which a young person could scare themselves silly with too-old-for-them books AND earn pizza for reading those books.
Pizza Hut’s BOOK IT! program debuted to most of the United States in 1985. Elementary school students filled giant purple buttons with foil stars representing the books they’d read; when students reached five stars, they could trade their buttons for a free personal pan pizza at Pizza Hut. To 9-year-old me, it was the dream. Though based on extrinsic rewards, BOOK IT! aligned reading with pleasure, fun, free time, and community. (Bonus: our local Pizza Hut had the sit-down Ms. Pacman.) While I graduated from BOOK IT! at the end of sixth grade, the pleasure of reading has, thus far, lasted a lifetime.
We library staff are undoubtedly biased toward the belief that reading brings people and communities together and that reading can be pure fun. Period. To honor those sentiments and, let’s be honest, to indulge in nostalgia, the Montrose Regional Library is launching Read It!, a reader rewards program inspired by and in homage to BOOK IT! of the 1980s. Our program has some twists: it is for adults (18 years and over), and it features reader rewards from local businesses.
So, thanks to support from the Friends of the Montrose Library, we cordially welcome adults 18 and older to join us in Read It! starting Jan. 9. Between Jan. 9 and March 31, adult readers can pick up their official Read It! buttons and informational pamphlets at the library. By reading and reviewing books that bring you joy (interpret “joy” liberally), you can earn reader rewards from local business partners including Buckaroos, Cimarron Coffee Roasters, Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, Horsefly Brewing Company, Phelanies, Colorado Boy, Coffee Trader, San Juan Brews, Backstreet Bagels, and more.
Want to really Read It! in style? Come to our Read It! Kickoff and Trivia Night at San Juan Brews on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6 - 8 p.m. Some 1980s fashion is encouraged (I have pledged to crimp my hair), though the trivia will cross decades. We cannot promise your team will win, but we can promise George Michael and your official Read It! Button.
How, what, and why we read often changes as we age, for a multitude of valid reasons: children, work, family responsibilities, evolving interests, and more. Hopefully, among the varied hows, whats, and whys for reading, exists a layer of reading for joy and delight. If Read It! can bring that motivation to the forefront for even one adult for a couple months this winter, we’ll call it a success (and perhaps throw a Madonna/Prince dance party to celebrate).
Amy Dickinson is a librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
