Jo
nathan’s Pick:
“438 Days: An Extraordinary True Story of Survival at Sea” by Jonathan Franklin. Imagine spending a year and then some stranded on a fishing boat, hopelessly drifting farther and farther out to sea. This is what happened to Salvador Alvarenga in 2012. Miraculously, Alvarenga survived this ordeal by learning how to store rainwater and catch fish with discarded plastic. But even more critical was his determination, through the darkest moments alone on the boat, to make it home and see his daughter again. An inspiring read.
Barbara’s Pick:
”The Seven Sisters” by Lucinda Riley. This is a series of seven books based off of the star constellation Pleiades aka The Seven Sisters. Each book tells a different story about seven girls who were adopted by a kind, rich, and allusive man. The books are all historical fiction mixed in with modern day so it keeps the reader engaged in past and present times. I asked Amy D. our Reference Librarian to make these available on Libby and she was able to do so! I am on book five now and am really enjoying reading them on Libby. I will be sad when I am finished with this series as I have found myself getting lost in these books.
Tina’s picks:
“Kubo and the Two Strings.” This is an award-winning stop motion animated film from the studio Laika about 12-year-old Kubo who must go on a quest to save his village. It was nominated for two Academy Awards (Best Animated Feature Film and Best Visual Effects) and it shows. This movie is beautifully rendered with incredible attention to detail and design. Best for kids nine and up.
“All Creatures Great and Small” by PBS Masterpiece. Now out on DVD, the first two seasons of this beautiful series are sure to capture the hearts of James Herriot fans. The characters are heartwarming and endearing while the scenery is charmingly picturesque. A beautiful retelling of my favorite books from my teenage years.
Laura’s pick:
“How to Stop Time” by Matt Haig. From the author that brought us “The Midnight Library” comes the story of Tom Hazard. While he may seem like an ordinary man, he has actually lived history, haven been alive for centuries! He has the ability to move through time! He has witnessed and taken part in some extraordinary events through the years and now just wants some normalcy. When love shakes up his life, will he decide to stay give up the past and finally live in the present? Read to find out!
Karen’s pick:
“Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng. This book is beautifully written, about a Chinese American family living in a small town in Ohio. The author addresses themes such as unfulfilled dreams, expectations, and longing. Each chapter reveals deeper and deeper layers of discovery.