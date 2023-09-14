Last week I was reminded of one of my favorite scenes ever from the world of “Star Trek.” A coworker mentioned that a certain mountain I had never been able to climb had become my “white whale” –a frustrating, consuming obsession.
Those of you familiar with “Star Trek” may immediately remember Lily (played by the amazing Alfre Woodard) shouting “Captain Ahab has to go hunt his whale” at Captain Picard, followed by the most famous angry outburst in all of Trek-dom as Picard smashes his phaser into a case of decorative ships. What a scene.
I had to go back and watch “Star Trek: First Contact” after ruminating on this reference. What struck me on viewing this film again so many years later wasn’t just the smashed display case and incredible acting. You see, the character Jean-Luc Picard was a reader.
There are many moments throughout the series and films where Captain Picard is holding a book, thinking, pondering, perhaps with a cup of tea—Earl Grey, hot.
Naturally this is a man who would immediately know the reference. Amidst the broken glass, Captain Picard has a moment of clarity, quoting from “Moby-Dick” verbatim: “And he piled upon the whale's white hump the sum of all the rage and hate felt by his whole race. If his chest had been a cannon he would have shot his heart upon it."
Wow. Thank you Herman Melville. He got the point Lily was trying to make. The tunnel vision created by an obsession can take you nearer and nearer to self-destruction, when there is an obvious path out.
“I guess he didn’t know when to quit,” Lily responds.
This scene isn’t even the first reference to “Moby-Dick” in the realm of “Star Trek.” Perhaps the most famous villain in arguably the best “Trek” film, Khan Noonien Singh, shouts in response to a plea to withdraw in battle, “I'll chase him round the moons of Nibia and round the Antares maelstrom and round perdition's flames before I give him up!”—a line adapted from “Moby-Dick.”
The difference is, our villain never had that moment of self-awareness, and it ultimately destroyed him.
“To the last, I grapple with thee,” he quotes again,” “from hell's heart, I stab at thee; for hate's sake, I spit my last breath at thee."
You may be asking yourself, why torture readers with an entire column about “Star Trek”? Because this is really about “Moby-Dick.” It’s phenomenal that a book about an obsessive whaling captain written in 1851 inspires the imagination over a century and a half later, popping up everywhere from “Jaws” to Jackson Pollock paintings.
It’s because there’s something deeper than a seafaring adventure story. Melville’s novel conceals a greater truth about human existence: allow yourself to become obsessed with something, and it can and will ultimately consume you.
And who hasn’t been obsessed with something at one point in our lives? More often than not, I feel like the lesson I’ve learned is the more desperately you want something, the greater it will elude you. As a Buddhist might say, it’s the wanting that makes you suffer, not the quest.
In the world of climbing, there is something known as “summit fever,” when the desire to stand on the top of that mountain overcomes sensibility. Tunnel vision sets in and the darkening skies and distant thunder are foolishly ignored. Many get into trouble this way.
“What’s your turnaround time?” a wise and experienced climber might ask. There’s a little Captain Ahab in all of us, but hopefully a little Captain Picard too.
“Why read this?” a younger version of myself once thought, flipping through the 600-some-odd pages of this old and dusty book full of SAT words. Because it might teach you something about yourself. A great life lesson lies within.
Jonathan Heath is Communications Specialist at the Montrose Regional Library.
