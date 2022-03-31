I dog-ear pages. I write in the margins. I eat and drink while reading – careless, stain-happy substances, chocolate and coffee and anything that wants deeply to meld with the page. I break spines. On purpose. My personal library is a wreck.
I hope I don’t get fired for writing this.
I do not advocate these practices for library books. When reading library books, one must think of a community of book sharers and the longevity of a physical object and how one’s love of “Anna Karenina” will go infinitely farther and to more readers if one can control impulses and not break the spine, even if the book is a zillion pages long and one’s hand could get a serious rest if the spine was broken, thus allowing one easily to eat chocolate and drink coffee while reading and enriching the already pleasurable experience of immersing oneself in this telenovela of Russian family and society. But I resist. I want a library book to last, to be shared and shared again.
I swear.
That said, my love for a good, reader-damaged book parallels my love for a good library, both founded in an intense enthusiasm for free interaction between people, readers, and texts, for shared experience and lessened devotion to pure ownership. For those who remember card catalogs, remember how thrilling it was to see who had checked out a book before you? Remember when you actually found the name of someone you knew (and maybe had a crush on) in the list?
Whether sanctioned marginalia, of the card catalog or “annotated edition” sort, or the exclamation points I put next to every Frank O’Hara poem, each jot or readerly imprint compels me. Why did someone fold down that page of “Jazz”? Did they also cry at the closing lines? “You are free to do it and I am free to let you because look, look. Look where your hands are. Now.” Do these pages falling out mean someone carried this book with them to their kid’s swim practice, to lunch, to a camping trip, to a doctor’s appointment, to every interim moment in their life in order to find out what happens?
To steal a phrase from a Billy Collins poem, “how poignant and amplified the world before me” seems when I see marks of a reader as affected by a book as I am. (Please read Collins’ “Marginalia.” Pages 94-96 in “Sailing Alone Around the Room.” Egg salad stains in a book – and love – play a role.)
Guess what I found when I pulled the Billy Collins book from the library shelf? A chapbook wedged inside, published in Dolores in 1963 by Com-Shinn Press, entitled “Poems for Those Who Love and Enjoy Our Mountains.” On the cover, a handwritten note: “Not to be sold.” The book is in good condition – thank you, library users – but how intriguing that note.
For other guilty nerdy readers like me, who destroy their books with love, you might look at Ander Monson’s “Letter to a Future Lover,” an ode to and meditation on marginalia and ephemera found in libraries across the world, including one hilarious and thoughtful section in response to a book defacer at the University of Arizona’s library.
George Saunders’ “A Swim in the Pond in the Rain” ostensibly explores the mechanics of great writing but also functions as a reader diary, meticulously composed marginalia, letting you into his sentence-by-sentence thought process as he reads famous Russian short stories.
Dear Reader, if you happen to smudge these books with an ink-stained finger, I shall not judge.
Amy Dickinson is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.