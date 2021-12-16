The first time I came across the genre of cozy mysteries was in grad school. I was taking a reader’s advisory course where our main task was to read and review genre fiction that normally fell outside our reading tastes. Although I did not choose to read any Cozy Mysteries during my time in school, the genre has slowly been creeping up on me, begging me to read it.
Cozy mysteries are a sub-genre of crime fiction. The murder usually takes place off the page and aren’t too bloody or gruesome; sex and profanity are limited or excluded completely; and the protagonist is an amateur sleuth who is privy to information like a shop owner, librarian or an innkeeper (just to name a few professions), allowing them to push the investigation forward and often aid in solving the murder.
After compiling a list for a patron who is a connoisseur of cozy mysteries, I decided to finally read some for myself. The following three novels coincidentally have food as their central theme. I must have been very hungry when I initially started this endeavor.
In “Arsenic and Adobo” by Mia P. Manansala, our protagonist Lila ends up being the prime suspect in her ex-boyfriend’s murder when he drops dead at her family’s restaurant. Big yikes.
With the police treating Lila as the one and only suspect, she does what any of us would do under police scrutiny – take up her own investigation. With access to the Auntie Network, Lila begins to track down other possible suspects that Derek made into enemies with his scathing food reviews.
The steaks (pun most definitely intended) are incredibly high as Lila gets closer to discovering who murdered Derek while his killer is closer than she ever imagined.
In “Mango, Mambo, and Murder” by Raquel V. Reyes, Miriam and her family have just made a big move from New York City to Miami. Her best friend Alma helps Miriam land a job as a cooking expert on a popular Spanish morning tv show.
Everything seems like it’s turning up roses, until she attends a luncheon where a socialite sitting at her table face-plants into a chicken salad “never to nibble again.” The bodies start piling up around Miriam and it is soon theorized that her best friend, Alma is the one behind the murders.
To clear Alma’s name, Miriam finds herself working with Detective Pullman, navigating the rich Caribbean culture and people to track down the killer who uses herbs to make a deadly concoction. As the mystery slowly unravels, the motive behind the murders becomes clearer, and Miriam may be next on the killer’s list of victims.
In “A Deadly Inside Scoop” by Abby Collette, Bronwyn (Win) has recently graduated with her MBA and returns to Chagrin Falls, Ohio to renovate and re-open her grandparent’s ice cream shop. On the night of the grand opening, Win stumbles across a dead body buried in snow in front of her shop.
The victim is known to have a rocky relationship with Win’s family, leading the town’s only investigator to suspect Win’s dad for the murder. Win can’t help but conduct her own investigation (after all, she was the one who found the body) with the trusty aid of her PopPop and her friend Maisie.
The mystery is slow and steady as the motley crew goes all in with their investigation performing stakeouts and interrogations of their long list of suspects. Unlike the previous two cozies, the killer is not out to get Win, which makes for a smide lighter read.
If you like the premise of crime fiction but don’t like the graphic details of the crime and murder, Cozy Mysteries may be the perfect genre for you! If you liked any of these titles, they are available at our library and in Libby to borrow.
Addy Ascencio is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.