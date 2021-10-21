Some of you may know that Back to the Future Day takes place today, Thursday, Oct. 21. What better way to celebrate that monumental day than by watching a movie from the “Back to the Future” trilogy, or another cult classic? The library has plenty of classic movies, from a variety of genres, to get you started on that nostalgic journey!
All three “Back to the Future” DVDs are available at the library. Feel free to relive any of Marty McFlys’ and Doc Browns’ famous adventures with those movies.
For an interesting and entertaining look at how the “Back to the Future” trilogy,and other 80s classics have influenced our modern world, you could also check out “Back to our Future” by David Sirota.
If you are in the mood for more sci-fi classics, you could rent the first “Men in Black” movie, the Men in Black Trilogy, or the most recent movie from 2019, “Men in Black: International,” at the library.
“Titanic” is one of my personal favorites. You can fall in love with Jack and Rose all over again, as long as you have tissues for the tragic ending!
After watching “Titanic,” you could cheer up by watching “Footloose.” That movie features a teenage heartthrob, Ren McCormack bringing the joy of dance back into the somber town of Bomont. He also falls in love with the minister’s daughter, Ariel, while he changes the town’s attitude toward dancing and celebration. You can check out both of those movies at the library.
We have plenty of horror cult classics as well. You can check out John Carpenters’ “Halloween” to enjoy the original slasher film featuring Michael Myers, or the 2019 reboot, at the library.
The original movie “The Shining,” and the 2018 version, are also available at the library. You can enjoy either version of Steven King’s story about that haunted hotel.
George A. Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” is available through Kanopy and Overdrive. That movie, which was produced in 1968, is one of the most famous zombie movies of all time!
Whether you are looking for a classic movie, or would rather try something new, we are more than happy to help you at the library. Stop by the library or call us anytime for assistance.
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone