It’s spring! Wait … It’s still winter.
This time of year on the Western Slope tends to give me weather-induced whiplash. One minute I’m reveling in the sudden warmth, and the birds happily chirping around the feeder in my yard, and the next minute I’m battling a snowstorm and digging my parka out of the back of my closet where I optimistically stuffed it, thinking it no longer useful. I’m itching to get out in my yard and start clearing away the debris that has been under the snow all winter. I’ve also been searching anxiously for those first tulip and daffodil spikes that herald the arrival of longer, warmer days, and bright spots of color to break up the dull browns that have been my view over these long cold months.
This past weekend’s sleet and snow interrupted my date with my yard, so I turned instead to the next best thing – books! Of course the library has a wealth of titles to help inspire winter-weary gardeners as we long for warmer weather.
As I begin to plan my vegetable garden, I’m currently obsessed with “Heirloom Vegetable Gardening,” by William Woys Weaver. This is a great book that not only boasts gorgeous photographs of beautiful veggies, but also teaches the reader about growing zones, seed saving, and cultural practices and history of certain heirloom strains. You can find it in the library at 635 Wea.
Maureen Gilmer’s “Growing Vegetables in Drought, Desert, & Dry Times” (338.1 Gil) and “Herbs in Pots,” by Rob Proctor and David Macke (635.7 Pro) are two others that I have been drooling over.
Gilmer’s instructional guide is not only beautiful to look at, but offers very practical and modern advice for growing a bountiful kitchen garden while sparing precious water resources.
Proctor and Macke offer useful advice for growing, well, herbs in pots, as the title so helpfully suggests. They pair different herbs together not only to make beautiful arrangements but also to create optimal growing conditions for herbal varieties. I have been dutifully moving my potted herbs around my house all winter long, searching for the right sunlight, the right warm spot, to keep them growing. I admit, I’ve had limited success. Proctor and Macke have already inspired me and taught me how to optimize pots to grow healthier and more robust herbs, and I can’t wait until I can move them outside and help them flourish.
Finally, I found a delightful little book among the gardening guides called “Growing Myself: A Spiritual Journey through Gardening,” by Judith Handelsman.
A quote from the author explains: “The interconnectedness of all life does not have to be an abstract concept. We can live it. It doesn’t matter whether we garden indoors or outdoors; we can honor our world. It is all a prayer.”
As someone who, admittedly, doesn’t have the greenest thumb, I can attest to the joy and healing power of just digging in the dirt. The triumph of nurturing a seed until it makes a spout, then a leaf, then a flower, then a tomato, is pretty miraculous. Even when I mess up and accidentally kill a houseplant, or trample a tulip, or over-prune a rose, the smell of the fresh air, and the act of gardening is a reward in and of itself. It’s a connection to the earth, and even an examination of our place in it. For all you gardeners out there, whether masters or novices like me, I wish you all a swift arrival of spring and happy gardening!
Sara Rinne is the head of adult services at the Montrose Regional Library. She is currently reading “Bring Up the Bodies,” by Hilary Mantel.
