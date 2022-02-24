I’ve learned most when I’ve listened best, so, in that spirit, today’s column is turned over to two thoughtful voices, those of Morgan Byard and Char Hellyer, both high school students in Montrose and members of the library’s Teen Advisory Board, who began this column while musing on high school required reading lists.
- Amy Dickinson, Teen Services librarian
History can be a wise teacher when it wants to be. It’s not entirely objective. It can be rather secretive, refusing to give up the mysteries that have yielded to the harsh demands of time. But if we only sit and listen, there are many important messages to be learned.
Classical literature can teach us lessons from times long since passed that are still applicable to today’s fast-paced society. After all, if we don’t learn from history’s mistakes, we’re forever doomed to repeat them. And yet, there are dangers when you are constantly looking to those that came before you. If you hold on to past triumphs, you never think to look at your current achieve`ments; the same can be said for literature.
Take “Fahrenheit 451,” for example. It’s a futuristic world obsessed with instant gratification. It’s a world where developing your own opinions is considered taboo. These themes are still relevant, even more so today than when it was written.
But if you look closely, you can see that it’s a world entrenched in the culture of 1950s America. Women are two-dimensional characters, existing only to care for their husbands. Fighter jets streak across the sky; the threat of a nuclear strike is a constant concern. Delinquent teenagers vandalize personal possessions.
These were some of society’s worries for the future in 1950s America. But they aren’t society’s worries today. Ultimately, predictions of our future are reflections of our present. And that present, almost 70 years later, is now the past.
Some examples of books that might be viewed as more relevant to contemporary society are “The House on Mango Street” and “Flowers for Algernon,” among others. These stories don’t have any seemingly outdated themes, and they have subject matter that teens can appreciate and from which they can learn.
The same holds for “The Princess Saves Herself in this One,” a series of poems by Amanda Lovelace. She writes in a way that modern teens can relate to, about topics such as depression, grief, and empowerment. Her grief over her mother, while simultaneously being confused about their difficult relationship, is an accessible topic with which many teens can empathize.
Additionally, there are an abundance of topics that can be analyzed and dissected. The style of poetry varies between freestyle and formal rhyming schemes, which can be used to make inferences about the poem’s mood and tone.
Teens need books that they want to get a connection out of. While learning the classics is still incredibly important, teenagers want to read about topics they can identify with.
If people have a personal connection with something they’re reading, they’re more likely to enjoy it, and there’s a good chance that the lessons learned will stay with them throughout their lives.